Nitinol Medical Devices Market Estimated to Surpass US$ 30,037.9 Million by End of 2027, as per TMR

Transparency Market Research’s most recent report on the global nitinol medical devices market, covering the historical period of 2017–2018 and forecasting through 2019–2027, indicates several key factors driving market growth. The increased clinical utilization of nitinol-based products in medical procedures, alongside a surge in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and the growing adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgeries are anticipated to propel the global nitinol medical devices market forward during the forecast period.

As per the report, the global nitinol medical devices market achieved a valuation of US$ 14,571.7 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% to reach US$ 30,037.9 Mn from 2019 to 2027.

Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Key Drivers

The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to lead to an increase in cardiovascular surgical procedures worldwide. Consequently, there is a projected rise in demand for nitinol-based medical devices such as stents, catheters, and guidewires due to their ability to facilitate quick and safe surgical procedures.

According to the World Health Organization statistics from 2017, cardiovascular diseases impact approximately 17.7 million individuals annually, with around 31% of global deaths attributed to these conditions.

A white paper published by HCL titled “Design Engineering of Nitinol-based Medical Devices” highlights the recent growth in the cardiovascular industry, signaling significant market potential in the medical devices segment. The superelastic nature of nitinol enhances its utilization in medical products like stents and guidewires. Additionally, in recent years, there has been notable commercial success observed in inferior vena cava filters and embolic protection devices.

Key players:

Arthrex, Inc.,Boston Scientific Corporation,C. R. Bard, Inc.,Cook Medical, Inc.,ENDOSMART GmbH,Medtronic plc,B. Braun Melsungen AG,W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.,Terumo Medical Corporation, Abbott Laboratories.

Market Segmentation:

Product

Nitinol Stents

Nitinol Guidewires Orthodontic Guidewires Endoscopic Guidewires

Nitinol Filters

Nitinol Basket

Nitinol Catheters

Others

Application

Orthopedic

Vascular

Dental

Gastroenterology

Others

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments:

In January 2017, Abbott Laboratories acquired St. Jude Medical (SJM). The acquisition of St. Jude Medical will advance the company’s revenue growth is cardiovascular care and neuromodulation devices. The company is also focusing on developing new designs for Supera self expanding nitinol stent system used in the treatment of peripheral artery disease.

In October 2016, Medtronic’s CoreValve Evolut R 34 mm valve received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The system delivers a greater opportunity to treat patients with smaller vessels through the preferred transfemoral access route.

mm valve received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The system delivers a greater opportunity to treat patients with smaller vessels through the preferred transfemoral access route. In August 2016, W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc. announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the GORE TIGRIS Vascular Stent, a dual-component stent with a unique fluoropolymer/nitinol design. This will improve anatomical conformability with the natural movement of the knee when treating peripheral artery disease (PAD)

In December 2015, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired the interventional radiology portfolio of CeloNova Biosciences (CeloNova). The acquisition includes drug-eluting microspheres, which can be used for delivery of chemotherapy drugs to cancerous tumors and uterine fibroids.

In August 2015, Nitinol Devices & Components, Inc. (NDC) of Confluent Medical Technologies completed the acquisition of Interface Catheter Solutions. The acquisition of company create an unique opportunity to strengthen the relationships with the existing customer particularly in the endovascular, neurovascular market

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Key drivers:

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating surgical interventions. Technological advancements enhancing the efficacy and safety of Nitinol medical devices. Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures. Expanding geriatric population prone to age-related conditions. Rising healthcare expenditure and investments in research and development.

Challenges:

Stringent regulatory requirements governing the approval and commercialization of Nitinol medical devices. High initial costs associated with Nitinol-based products. Limited awareness and accessibility in developing regions. Concerns regarding biocompatibility and long-term performance of Nitinol implants.

Future Outlook:

The Nitinol medical devices market is poised for sustained growth in the coming years, propelled by continuous technological innovations, expanding applications across diverse medical specialties, and increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions. Advancements in materials science, coupled with evolving regulatory landscapes, are expected to unlock new opportunities and drive market expansion globally.

Key Market Study Points:

Analysis of market dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends. Assessment of market segmentation based on service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region. Examination of competitive landscape encompassing key players, market strategies, and recent developments. Evaluation of regulatory frameworks and their impact on market entry and commercialization. Projection of future market scenarios and strategic recommendations for stakeholders.

