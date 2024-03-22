Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size to Reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2031 – Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global portable oxygen concentrators market, valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2021, is projected to witness a robust growth at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031, reaching more than US$ 4.0 Bn by the end of 2031. Analysts anticipate a gradual increase in the number of patients requiring medical oxygen, driven by the aging population and rising incidence rates of chronic respiratory conditions worldwide.

The surge in unit sales of portable oxygen concentrators during the COVID-19 pandemic was notable, owing to increased hospitalizations and respiratory complications. Factors such as the growing acceptance of portable oxygen concentrators, an aging population, and the prevalence of respiratory disorders like COPD are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare systems and favorable reimbursement policies are likely to propel the global portable oxygen concentrators market in the coming years.

Portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) are compact medical devices designed to deliver oxygen to individuals with respiratory conditions. By extracting nitrogen and other gases from the air, POCs supply patients with highly concentrated oxygen, typically at 95% purity, via a mask. Unlike stationary concentrators, POCs are lightweight and portable, enabling users to conveniently carry them wherever they go. Beyond medical settings, POCs are also utilized by mountaineers and travelers in oxygen-deficient environments.

Surge in Awareness about Oxygen Concentrators Driving Homecare Segment

The homecare segment dominated the global market in 2021, driven by the emergence of advanced portable oxygen concentrators tailored for personal use. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of portable oxygen concentrators among COPD patients at home and heightened awareness about their benefits. With shorter hospital stays, the homecare segment is projected to witness rapid expansion, given the preference for portable oxygen concentrators for personal use and convenience at home.

Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Inogen, Inc., Chart Industries, Inc., Resmed, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Precision Medical, Inc., Besco Medical Co. Ltd., Oxus America, Inc. (Oxus), Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co. Ltd., O2 Concepts LLC, and GCE Group.

Market Segmentation:

Product Pulse Flow Continuous Flow



Indication Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Asthma Sleep Apnea Others



End-use Homecare Travel Hospital Others



Key Developments in Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market

In October 2018 , NGK SPARK PLUG Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of oxygen-related product business of CAIRE, Inc. in the U.S., Chart BioMedical (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. in China, and Chart BioMedical Limited in the U.K. to strengthen its position in the portable oxygen concentrators market. This move helped the company to fortify its product portfolio in the market.

, NGK SPARK PLUG Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of oxygen-related product business of CAIRE, Inc. in the U.S., Chart BioMedical (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. in China, and Chart BioMedical Limited in the U.K. to strengthen its position in the portable oxygen concentrators market. This move helped the company to fortify its product portfolio in the market. In January 2018, ResMed launched ‘Mobi,’ its second portable oxygen concentrator product, for patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory conditions

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, North America emerged as the leader in the global portable oxygen concentrators market, driven by its well-established healthcare infrastructure, heightened awareness of advanced treatment options, and a growing prevalence of respiratory conditions like COPD and asthma. These factors have fueled the dependence on portable oxygen concentrators as the primary oxygen source. Technological advancements have yielded smaller, lighter devices, facilitating hassle-free travel for patients. North America is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, with COPD prevalence projected to rise rapidly by 2030, as per the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth, with a notably high CAGR forecasted during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing COPD patient population, rising tobacco usage, improving healthcare infrastructure, heightened awareness and acceptance of advanced portable oxygen concentrators, and a growing disposable income among the populace. Additionally, the surge in the geriatric population in Asia Pacific is anticipated to further propel the portable oxygen concentrators market in the region in the coming years.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Technological advancements in portable oxygen concentrators. Growing geriatric population. Rising demand for home healthcare.

Challenges:

Stringent regulatory requirements. High cost associated with portable oxygen concentrators. Limited awareness in developing regions. Maintenance issues and technical complexities.

Market Trends:

Integration of smart features like mobile connectivity and remote monitoring. Development of lightweight and compact portable oxygen concentrators. Adoption of eco-friendly and energy-efficient technologies. Increasing focus on product customization and personalization.

Future Outlook:

The portable oxygen concentrators market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, expanding applications, and increasing adoption in emerging economies. As the demand for portable medical devices continues to rise, manufacturers are likely to invest in research and development to introduce innovative solutions catering to specific patient needs.

