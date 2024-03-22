Wearable Medical Devices Market to Grow at 19.1% CAGR During Forecast Period, 2022-2031| TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

In 2021, the global Wearable Medical Devices market reached a valuation of US$ 29.9 billion. Over the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, the market is poised to witness remarkable growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. By the end of 2031, it is estimated to exceed US$ 183.8 billion.

Analysts observe a dynamic market scenario characterized by the transformative impact of wearable technology. This technology has revolutionized various industries by integrating sensors with our senses, unlocking vast potential across multiple sectors. The appeal of wearable technologies in healthcare is particularly driven by their user-friendly design and adaptability.

Grab Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1733&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

One significant trend driving the adoption of wearable technology is its ability to enable efficient monitoring of vital signs. Individuals can now effortlessly track their health metrics, facilitating proactive management of their well-being. For instance, individuals sensitive to fluctuations in glucose levels who require continuous monitoring can benefit immensely from therapeutic devices like Pancreum’s Vigil and Omnipod, which offer advanced glucose monitoring capabilities.

The anticipated growth of the global wearable medical devices market from 2022 to 2031 is poised to be substantial, driven by various factors including the expansion of the healthcare sector, government initiatives, proliferation of healthcare enterprises, escalating product approvals, and the burgeoning patient demographic.

In this dynamic landscape, wearable medical device companies are vigorously enhancing the usability and accessibility of their offerings. These wearable health monitoring devices serve as invaluable tools, furnishing vital health insights to users, and are meticulously crafted to ensure that individuals, irrespective of their medical expertise, can readily interpret the data they provide.

Key Players:

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Corporation, Apple, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Polar Electro, OMRON Corporation, Activinsights Ltd., and VitalConnect.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Smart Watches Activity Monitors Patches Smart Clothing



Device Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Glucose Monitoring Devices Sleep Monitoring Devices Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices Neuromonitoring Devices Therapeutic Devices Pain Management Devices Rehabilitation Devices Insulin Pumps



Application Sports & Fitness Home Health Care Remote Patient Monitoring



Distribution Channel Online Channels Pharmacies Hypermarkets



Market Trends:

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for advanced data analytics and predictive insights.

Collaboration between technology companies and healthcare providers to develop innovative wearable solutions.

Expansion of telehealth and remote patient monitoring services, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Development of wearable patches and smart clothing with embedded sensors for seamless monitoring.

Key Developments:

In April 2022 , Fitbit, Inc. received clearance to use its passive cardiac rhythm monitoring technology

, Fitbit, Inc. received clearance to use its passive cardiac rhythm monitoring technology In July 2021 , OMRON Healthcare released OMRON Complete, its first single-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure monitor for homecare

, OMRON Healthcare released OMRON Complete, its first single-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) and for homecare In June 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) launched fetal and maternal pods and patches for continuous, non-invasive monitoring of mother heart rate, fetal heart rate, and uterine activity with a single-use, 48-hour disposable electrode patch

Acquire Full Report Today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1733<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Future Outlook: The future of the wearable medical devices market looks promising, with ongoing research and development activities aimed at enhancing device functionality, improving user experience, and expanding application areas. As wearable technology continues to evolve, it is expected to play a pivotal role in preventive healthcare, chronic disease management, and promoting overall well-being.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Regulatory landscape and compliance requirements.

Consumer preferences and buying behavior.

Technological advancements and innovation trends.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Slewing Ring Bearings Market Value to Reach US$ 6.7 Bn by 2031

Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Market to Rise at 14.7% CAGR during Forecast Period

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube