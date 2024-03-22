Cord Blood Banking Services Market to Rise at 10.9% CAGR during Forecast Period, 2019 – 2027| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research has recently released its newest report on the worldwide cord blood banking services market, covering the historical period of 2017–2018 and forecasting trends through 2019–2027. The report highlights a surge in the global cord blood banking services market, attributed to factors such as a notable increase in genetic disorders and augmented government funding.

In 2018, the global cord blood banking services market achieved a valuation of US$ 25.8 billion. The forecast predicts a continued upward trajectory, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% to reach US$ 64.7 Mn from 2019 to 2027. This anticipated growth underscores the significant opportunities present in the market, driven by rising awareness of the importance of cord blood banking and the expanding support from governmental bodies.

Key Drivers:

Cord blood banking services play a pivotal role in the treatment of genetic disorders, notably cancer, among other conditions. The prevalence of various types of cancer is expected to drive the expansion of the cord blood banking services market. Recent years have witnessed a notable rise in the incidence of diseases such as lymphoma, leukemia, immune conditions, and sarcoma in countries including the U.S., China, India, and various European nations. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 509,590 new cases of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma were reported in 2018, with 248,724 deaths attributed to the disease. This surge in cancer cases underscores the escalating demand for cord blood banking services.

Government funding initiatives are also poised to significantly contribute to the growth of the cord blood banking market in the forecasted period. Notably, in 2019, the National Institute of Health allocated a substantial investment of $38 million for research related to umbilical cord blood cells. Such funding injections serve to bolster research endeavors and technological advancements in the field of cord blood banking, thereby further stimulating market growth.

Leading players:

Global Cord Blood Corporation,California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC, Inc.,CBR Systems, Inc.,Cordlife Group Limited,Cryo-Cell International, Inc,Cryo-Save AG,Lifeforce Cryobanks,National Cord Blood Program,ViaCord, Inc.,Virgin Health Bank

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market – Segmentation

Type

Private Cord Blood Bank

Public Cord Blood Bank

Key Developments:

In June 2020 , Cryo-Cell International, Inc. entered into a patent option agreement with Duke University for to develop novel cord blood and birthing tissue based cellular therapeutics.

, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. entered into a patent option agreement with Duke University for to develop novel cord blood and birthing tissue based cellular therapeutics. In May 2018 , California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC acquires Cord Blood America Inc. for business expansion

, California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC acquires Cord Blood America Inc. for business expansion In 2017, the Cord Blood Registry (CBR) Systems collaborated with the New York Stem Cell Foundation (US) to develop induced pluripotent stem cells from umbilical cords.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Technological Advancements: Advancements in cryopreservation techniques and stem cell isolation methods are enhancing the efficiency and efficacy of cord blood banking services.

Advancements in cryopreservation techniques and stem cell isolation methods are enhancing the efficiency and efficacy of cord blood banking services. Expansion of Service Offerings: Cord blood banks are diversifying their service portfolios to include other sources of stem cells, such as cord tissue and placental tissue, catering to a wider range of therapeutic applications.

Future Outlook: The future of the cord blood banking services market looks promising, driven by ongoing research endeavors, increasing acceptance of stem cell therapies, and growing investments in regenerative medicine. However, addressing the challenges related to cost and regulatory compliance will be crucial for sustained market growth.

Key Market Study Points:

Demand for stem cell therapies across various medical conditions.

Regulatory landscape governing cord blood banking and stem cell research.

Technological innovations enhancing the efficiency of cord blood banking services.

Consumer preferences towards public versus private cord blood banking.

