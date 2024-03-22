Hospital acquired disease testing Market Size to Reach US$ 2.85 Billion by 2027, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research’s recent analysis of the global hospital-acquired disease testing market highlights significant drivers and growth projections. With a historical review spanning from 2017 to 2018 and forecasts extending to 2027, the study underscores key factors propelling market expansion. Factors such as the escalating prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, the surge in drug-resistant pathogens, and the implementation of stringent government regulations and protocols aimed at preventing such infections are expected to fuel the global hospital-acquired disease testing market in the forecast period.

The report reveals that the global hospital-acquired disease testing market attained a valuation of US$ 798.6 million in 2018. Moreover, it anticipates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% to reach US$ 2.85 Bn from 2019 to 2027. This growth trajectory is indicative of the increasing demand for advanced testing solutions to effectively identify and mitigate the risks associated with hospital-acquired infections.

Rise in the Number of Drug Resistant Pathogens: Key Drivers

Rapid and efficient infection detection solutions aid in controlling nosocomial infections, reducing medical costs, hospital stays, and mortality rates.

Increased availability of advanced infection detection solutions, especially those based on molecular diagnostics, has boosted global demand.

Government initiatives and hospital infection control authorities are raising awareness about hospital-acquired infections and available treatments, driving market growth.

The growth of the hospital-acquired infection testing market is propelled by the escalating prevalence of such infections and the emergence of drug-resistant pathogens.

Competitive Landscape:

Abbott Laboratories,Alere, Inc.,,Becton,Dickinson and Company,bioMérieux SA, F,Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,Hologic, Inc, Siemens Healthcare,Diatherix Laboratories, Inc.,Meridian Bioscience, Inc.,,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Global Hospital acquired disease testing Market – Segmentation

Test Type

Urinary Tract

Surgical Site

Pneumonia

Bloodstream

MRSA

Others

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers:

Increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections

Technological advancements in diagnostic testing

Growing focus on infection prevention and control

Rising healthcare expenditure worldwide

Challenges:

High cost associated with advanced testing procedures

Limited accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities in certain regions

Regulatory hurdles and approval processes for new testing technologies

Key Developments:

In January 2015, bioMérieux acquired the CEERAM (European Centre for Expertise and Research on Microbial Agents), an innovative molecular virology laboratory that specializes in the detection of foodborne and environmental viruses.

Market Trends:

Shift towards rapid diagnostic tests for timely detection

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diagnostic platforms

Emphasis on multiplex testing for simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens

Adoption of point-of-care testing solutions for quick results

Future Outlook:

The Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market is poised for continued growth in the coming years, driven by escalating concerns regarding nosocomial infections and the imperative need for effective testing solutions. Technological advancements, coupled with strategic collaborations between healthcare providers and diagnostic companies, are expected to further fuel market expansion.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Study Points:

Analysis of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Assessment of competitive landscape and key market players

Evaluation of market segmentation based on service type, application, and region

Examination of regulatory frameworks and their impact on market growth

Forecasting market trends and future growth prospects

