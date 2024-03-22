Southeast Asia Submersible Pump Market Growing at 5.5% CAGR by 2032

Water stress has recently become a major issue in both developed and developing economies, which is driving the demand for new water sources that can meet Southeast Asia’s industrial and domestic water needs. Use of wastewater treatment to alleviate water constraints is growing in terms of popularity, which is also propelling the South Asia submersible pumps market.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the Southeast Asia submersible pumps market is expected to reach US$ 1,076.8 Mn in 2032. It is anticipated to showcase steady growth at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032. In 2022, more than 56.9% of the market share is likely to be occupied by borewell submersible pumps in the region owing to their increasing end-use applications.

To increase sales, many submersible pump manufacturers are concentrating on launching innovative products that are both affordable and efficient. They are mainly focusing on meeting the growing demand for their products from new public and private projects. A few local companies are investing in the establishment of advanced manufacturing facilities.

Growth Drivers

Increased investments in the construction sector, spurred by robust demand for submersible pumps in agricultural applications, are poised to fuel market growth. Furthermore, the swift pace of urbanization in emerging nations across Southeast Asia is anticipated to drive the adoption of submersible pumps, particularly in the burgeoning water treatment industry. Restraints Given that submersible pumps are frequently utilized in scenarios where operational demands may surpass motor design parameters, failures are not uncommon. Submersible pump motors are susceptible to various adverse conditions, including but not limited to inadequate cooling flow, elevated temperatures, motor overloading, and the pumping of hot water, all of which can compromise their performance and longevity.

Competitive Landscape:

The Southeast Asia submersible pumps market is highly fragmented and significantly influenced by leading producers. Owing to rapid technological improvements, industry leaders are seeking to enhance their market share by investing in the creation of new product lines and updating their current product lines.

Some of the renowned firms are growing by boosting their supply chain, extending their production facilities, and unveiling cost-effective products to strengthen their market positions. Key players in the market include Xylem Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Grundfos, Ebara Corporation, and WILO SE among others.

