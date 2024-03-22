Meningococcal Vaccines Market Size, Demand, Analysis, On-Going Trends, Status, Forecast 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Meningococcal Vaccines Market encompasses vaccines designed to prevent infections caused by Neisseria meningitidis bacteria, which can lead to meningococcal disease. Meningococcal disease includes meningitis, an inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, as well as bacteremia and septicemia, serious bloodstream infections. Meningococcal vaccines are critical for the prevention of meningococcal disease outbreaks and are recommended for individuals at increased risk, such as infants, adolescents, travelers to endemic regions, and military personnel.

Meningococcal Vaccines market is estimated to attain a valuation of $9.2 billion by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

Get a Sample Copy of the Meningococcal Vaccines Market Research Report –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1666

The significant players operating in the global Meningococcal Vaccines market are- Sanofi SA, Novartis International, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Nuron Biotech, JN-International Medical Corporation, Serum Institute of India Ltd., Baxter International, and Biomed Pvt. Ltd

Market Drivers:

Public Health Concerns: Meningococcal disease is a significant public health concern globally due to its potential for outbreaks, high mortality rates, and long-term complications in survivors, including neurological disabilities. The need for effective prevention strategies drives demand for meningococcal vaccines, particularly in regions where the disease burden is high or where outbreaks have occurred. Vaccination Programs: National immunization programs and public health initiatives play a vital role in driving the adoption of meningococcal vaccines. Governments, healthcare organizations, and international agencies prioritize meningococcal vaccination for infants, adolescents, and other high-risk groups through routine immunization schedules, catch-up campaigns, and targeted vaccination efforts, increasing vaccine coverage rates and population immunity. Travel Medicine: Meningococcal vaccines are recommended for travelers visiting regions with a high incidence of meningococcal disease, particularly the “meningitis belt” in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as Hajj pilgrims and individuals attending large gatherings or mass gatherings. Travel medicine clinics, healthcare providers, and travel advisory services promote meningococcal vaccination as part of pre-travel health consultations, emphasizing the importance of disease prevention in travelers. Expanded Vaccine Portfolio: Pharmaceutical companies continue to invest in the development of new meningococcal vaccines and vaccine formulations to address evolving epidemiological trends, serogroup distribution patterns, and emerging strains of Neisseria meningitidis. Expanded vaccine portfolios offer broader protection against multiple meningococcal serogroups, including serogroups A, B, C, W, and Y, providing enhanced immunity and coverage against diverse strains of the bacteria.

Recent Developments:

MenACWY Vaccines: Recent developments in meningococcal vaccines include the introduction of quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccines (MenACWY) that provide protection against serogroups A, C, W, and Y. These vaccines offer broader coverage against multiple serogroups and are recommended for adolescents, college students, military recruits, and individuals at increased risk of meningococcal disease. MenB Vaccines: Meningococcal serogroup B vaccines have been developed to address the challenge of serogroup B meningococcal disease, which accounts for a significant proportion of cases in some regions. MenB vaccines employ novel antigenic components and recombinant protein technologies to induce immune responses against serogroup B strains, providing additional options for meningococcal disease prevention. Global Immunization Efforts: Global immunization initiatives, such as the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) and the Decade of Vaccines Collaboration, prioritize meningococcal vaccination as part of efforts to achieve universal immunization coverage and reduce vaccine-preventable diseases. Partnerships between governments, vaccine manufacturers, public health agencies, and non-governmental organizations support meningococcal vaccine procurement, distribution, and access in low- and middle-income countries. Adolescent Vaccination Programs: Many countries have implemented routine meningococcal vaccination programs targeting adolescents to reduce the incidence of meningococcal disease and prevent outbreaks in schools, colleges, and communities. School-based vaccination campaigns, adolescent health programs, and healthcare provider recommendations promote meningococcal vaccination as part of routine immunization schedules for adolescents, enhancing population immunity and disease prevention efforts.

Buy this Premium Research Report: – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1666<ype=S

Market Segmentation –

Type Polysaccharide Menomune Mencevax NmVac4 Others Conjugate Vaccines Menactra Menveo NeisVac-C Nimenrix Meningitec Menjugate MenAfriVac NmVac4-DT Combination Vaccines MenHibrix Menitorix Men B Vaccines Bexsero Trumenba

End-user Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Others (online pharmacies, drug stores)



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Meningococcal Vaccines Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Meningococcal Vaccines Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Meningococcal Vaccines industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market- https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/03/04/2839585/32656/en/Plantar-Fasciitis-Treatment-Market-Growth-to-Hit-4-3-CAGR-Globally-by-2031-Exclusive-Report-by-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market- https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/03/04/2839702/32656/en/Spatial-Genomics-Transcriptomics-Market-Anticipated-to-Reach-USD-2-billion-Rising-at-a-CAGR-of-17-by-2033-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453