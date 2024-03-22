Automotive Viscosity Index Improvers Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2027

The global automotive viscosity index improvers market has witnessed steady growth from 2019 to 2027, propelled by the increasing demand for high-performance lubricants in automotive applications. VIIs enhance the viscosity-temperature characteristics of lubricating oils, allowing them to perform effectively under varying operating conditions.

Market Size and Growth: From 2019 to 2027, the automotive viscosity index improvers market experienced robust growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. This growth can be attributed to the expanding automotive industry, particularly in emerging economies, coupled with the growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and emission reduction.

Market Segmentation:

By Service Type: OEMs, Aftermarket

OEMs, Aftermarket By Sourcing Type: Synthetic, Mineral

Synthetic, Mineral By Application: Engine Oils, Transmission Fluids, Hydraulic Fluids, Gear Oils

Engine Oils, Transmission Fluids, Hydraulic Fluids, Gear Oils By Industry Vertical: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis:

North America: Dominated by stringent emission regulations and technological advancements in automotive lubricants.

Dominated by stringent emission regulations and technological advancements in automotive lubricants. Europe: Witnessing increasing adoption of synthetic lubricants in high-performance vehicles.

Witnessing increasing adoption of synthetic lubricants in high-performance vehicles. Asia Pacific: Emerging as a lucrative market due to rapid industrialization and expanding automotive production.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Growing automotive production, stringent emission norms, emphasis on fuel efficiency.

Growing automotive production, stringent emission norms, emphasis on fuel efficiency. Challenges: Fluctuating crude oil prices, environmental concerns related to chemical additives.

Market Trends:

Shift towards synthetic lubricants with superior viscosity index improvement properties.

Increasing investments in research and development to develop advanced viscosity index improvers.

Rising adoption of bio-based additives to address environmental concerns.

Future Outlook: The automotive viscosity index improvers market is poised for further expansion, driven by technological innovations and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of high-performance lubricants. Key market players are expected to focus on developing environmentally sustainable additives while catering to the evolving needs of the automotive industry.

Key Market Study Points:

Analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Assessment of market segmentation and regional dynamics.

Evaluation of competitive landscape and strategic initiatives of key players.

Exploration of recent developments and technological advancements in viscosity index improvers.

Competitive Landscape: The automotive viscosity index improvers market is characterized by the presence of several prominent players, including Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Infineum International Ltd. These companies are actively engaged in research and development activities to introduce innovative products and gain a competitive edge in the market.

