Synchrophasors Market Size worth USD 930 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 20% – Notes TMR Assessment

Wilmington, Delaware, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ —The Synchrophasors market has been evolving rapidly since 2020, driven by the increasing need for real-time monitoring and control of power systems. Synchrophasors are advanced measurement devices that provide precise and synchronized measurements of electrical quantities across different points in a power grid. These devices play a crucial role in enhancing grid reliability, stability, and efficiency, thus enabling utilities to manage complex power networks more effectively.

The synchrophasors market, according to a Transparency Market Research (TMR) study, is projected to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 930 million by the conclusion of 2031. Additionally, the report anticipates that the market will witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% throughout the forecast period spanning from 2020 to 2030.

This study does a thorough examination of the market and offers insights based on an industry SWOT analysis. The report on the Synchrophasors Market provides access to critical information such as market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market’s economic and financial structure, and other key market details.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as types, applications, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the report.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Market Drivers: Growing demand for real-time grid monitoring and control, increasing integration of renewable energy sources, grid modernization initiatives, advancements in communication and sensor technologies, emphasis on improving grid resilience and reliability.

Market Trends:

Integration of Synchrophasors with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for predictive maintenance and grid optimization.

Deployment of Synchrophasor networks for wide-area monitoring and control to enhance grid stability and mitigate potential disturbances.

Adoption of Synchrophasor technology in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to manage grid congestion and optimize charging schedules.

The significant players operating in the global Synchrophasors market are

ABB Ltd,Wasion Group Holdings Ltd.,Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.,Arbiter Systems Inc.,Schneider Electric,Siemens AG.,FUJI ELECTRIC FRANCE S.A.S.,Toshiba Corporation,General Electri

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Synchrophasors Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Market Study Points:

Analysis of market dynamics including drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

Evaluation of market segmentation based on service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Assessment of regional markets to identify key growth areas and opportunities.

Examination of competitive landscape including key players, market strategies, and recent developments.

Projection of market size and growth prospects for the forecast period.

The report has its roots definitely set in thorough strategies provided by proficient data analysts. The research methodology involves the collection of information by analysts only to have them studied and filtered thoroughly in an attempt to provide significant predictions about the market over the review period. The research process further includes interviews with leading market influencers, which makes the primary research relevant and practical. The secondary method gives a direct peek into the demand and supply connection. The market methodologies adopted in the report offer precise data analysis and provide a tour of the entire market. Both primary and secondary approaches to data collection have been used. In addition to these, publicly available sources such as annual reports, and white papers have been used by data analysts for an insightful understanding of the market.

