Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) characterized by hepatic inflammation, hepatocyte injury, and fibrosis, which can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Early detection and accurate diagnosis of NASH are crucial for implementing timely interventions, monitoring disease progression, and improving patient outcomes. Biomarkers play a pivotal role in identifying individuals at risk of NASH, stratifying disease severity, and assessing treatment response in clinical practice and drug development. Recent advancements in NASH biomarker research aim to address the unmet needs in disease diagnosis, prognostication, and therapeutic monitoring, facilitating personalized medicine approaches and precision interventions for patients with NASH.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers market is estimated to attain a valuation of ~US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~21% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers market are- Biopredictive, Quest Diagnostics, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd, GENFIT, Siemens Healthineers

Key Biomarkers in NASH Diagnosis and Prognosis:

Liver Enzymes: Serum biomarkers of liver injury and hepatocellular damage, including alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST), are routinely measured in clinical practice to screen for liver disease and monitor disease progression in patients with NASH. Elevated ALT and AST levels indicate hepatocyte injury and inflammation, reflecting ongoing liver damage and disease activity in NASH. Non-invasive Fibrosis Markers: Non-invasive biomarkers of liver fibrosis, such as the Fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) index, the Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) test, and transient elastography (TE) techniques like FibroScan®, provide valuable information on liver fibrosis severity and progression in patients with NASH. These biomarkers help stratify patients into low, intermediate, and high-risk categories for fibrosis-related complications and guide treatment decisions and disease management strategies. Serum Biomarkers: Emerging serum biomarkers, such as cytokeratin-18 (CK-18) fragments, adiponectin, fetuin-A, and microRNA (miRNA) panels, hold promise for diagnosing NASH, assessing disease activity, and predicting clinical outcomes in affected individuals. CK-18 fragments, released from apoptotic hepatocytes, serve as biomarkers of hepatocyte apoptosis and liver cell death in NASH, reflecting disease severity and progression. Adiponectin and fetuin-A levels correlate with insulin resistance, inflammation, and metabolic dysfunction in NASH, providing insights into disease pathophysiology and metabolic dysregulation. Circulating miRNAs, dysregulated in NASH, represent potential biomarkers for monitoring disease activity, predicting treatment response, and identifying therapeutic targets in NASH pathogenesis. Imaging Biomarkers: Advanced imaging modalities, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetic resonance elastography (MRE), and proton density fat fraction (PDFF) MRI, enable non-invasive assessment of liver fat content, liver stiffness, and fibrosis stage in patients with NASH. These imaging biomarkers complement histological assessments and offer insights into disease phenotype, disease progression, and treatment response in NASH clinical trials and real-world practice.

Recent Developments and Future Directions:

Biomarker Panels and Multi-omics Approaches: Integration of multiple biomarkers, clinical parameters, and multi-omics data sets (genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) facilitates the development of comprehensive NASH biomarker panels and predictive models for disease diagnosis, risk stratification, and treatment response prediction. Multi-dimensional data analysis techniques and machine learning algorithms enhance biomarker discovery, validation, and translation into clinical practice, enabling precision medicine approaches and personalized interventions for patients with NASH. Biomarkers for Clinical Trials: Biomarker-driven clinical trials in NASH evaluate the efficacy and safety of investigational therapies, assess treatment response, and identify patient subpopulations most likely to benefit from targeted interventions. Regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), support the qualification and validation of biomarkers for drug development and regulatory approval, facilitating efficient clinical trial design, endpoint selection, and drug approval processes in NASH therapeutics. Non-invasive Monitoring Tools: Non-invasive monitoring tools, point-of-care devices, and digital health technologies enable remote monitoring of NASH biomarkers, patient-reported outcomes, and disease progression in real-time, enhancing patient engagement, treatment adherence, and disease management in clinical practice. Telemedicine platforms, wearable sensors, and mobile applications empower patients and healthcare providers to track disease activity, monitor treatment response, and optimize care delivery in NASH management. Biomarker Consortia and Collaborations: Collaborative research consortia, public-private partnerships, and industry-academic collaborations facilitate biomarker discovery, validation, and standardization efforts in NASH research. Consortia such as the Liver Forum, the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Research Network (NASH CRN), and the European NAFLD Registry (ERN) promote data sharing, harmonization of protocols, and consensus guidelines for biomarker development and implementation in clinical practice, advancing the field of NASH biomarker research and accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical applications.

Market Segmentation –

Biomarker Type Serum Biomarkers Cytokeratin-18 (CK 18)-Biomarker

Inflammatory Markers

Others Biomarker Panels Fibrosis Biomarkers Imaging Biomarkers Others End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

