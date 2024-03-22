Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Market focuses on the development, production, and distribution of immunoglobulin replacement therapies administered via subcutaneous injection for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency disorders (PIDDs), autoimmune diseases, and neurological conditions. SCIG therapy delivers purified immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies directly into the subcutaneous tissue, providing sustained immune protection, infection prevention, and disease management in patients with impaired antibody production or dysregulated immune function. The market encompasses a range of SCIG products, formulations, and delivery systems designed to optimize treatment efficacy, patient convenience, and therapy adherence in diverse patient populations.

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 12.2 Bn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin market are- Biotest AG, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A. Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Market Drivers:

Rising Incidence of Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders: The increasing prevalence of primary immunodeficiency disorders, characterized by impaired antibody production, immune system dysfunction, and recurrent infections, drives demand for immunoglobulin replacement therapies, including SCIG, to restore humoral immunity, prevent infectious complications, and improve quality of life in affected individuals. Genetic predispositions, environmental factors, and underlying immune dysregulation contribute to the growing burden of PIDDs, necessitating lifelong immunoglobulin replacement therapy for affected patients. Expanding Indications for Immunoglobulin Therapy: The expanding indications for immunoglobulin therapy extend beyond primary immunodeficiency disorders to encompass autoimmune diseases, neurologic disorders, and inflammatory conditions characterized by dysregulated immune responses, chronic inflammation, and tissue damage. SCIG therapy offers immunomodulatory effects, anti-inflammatory properties, and neuroprotective benefits in conditions such as immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN), expanding the therapeutic utility of SCIG in diverse patient populations. Preference for Home-based Infusion Therapies: The shift towards home-based infusion therapies and self-administered treatments fosters the adoption of SCIG therapy as a convenient, patient-friendly alternative to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy for patients with PIDDs or chronic conditions requiring long-term immunoglobulin replacement. SCIG allows for flexible dosing schedules, subcutaneous administration via portable infusion pumps or autoinjectors, and reduced healthcare facility visits, empowering patients to manage their treatment independently, enhance therapy adherence, and maintain continuity of care in home settings. Technological Advancements in SCIG Formulations: Technological innovations in SCIG formulations, manufacturing processes, and purification techniques improve product stability, bioavailability, and tolerability, enhancing the safety, efficacy, and patient experience of SCIG therapy. Subcutaneous immunoglobulin products with high IgG concentrations, low viscosity, and enhanced pharmacokinetic profiles enable faster absorption, longer dosing intervals, and reduced injection volumes, minimizing injection site reactions, improving treatment tolerability, and optimizing immunoglobulin levels in patients receiving SCIG therapy.

Recent Developments:

Novel SCIG Formulations and Delivery Systems: Recent developments in SCIG formulations and delivery systems focus on enhancing patient convenience, therapy compliance, and treatment outcomes through the introduction of ready-to-use liquid formulations, pre-filled syringes, and wearable infusion devices designed for subcutaneous administration. Next-generation SCIG products with extended shelf life, room temperature stability, and user-friendly administration features offer advantages in storage, handling, and patient self-management, facilitating personalized SCIG therapy regimens and improving patient satisfaction. Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin for Neurological Disorders: Emerging research on the use of SCIG therapy in neurological disorders, including CIDP, MMN, and Alzheimer’s disease, demonstrates the efficacy, safety, and neuroprotective effects of subcutaneous immunoglobulin in modulating immune responses, reducing neuroinflammation, and preserving cognitive function in affected patients. Clinical trials and real-world evidence support the use of SCIG as a viable treatment option for neurological manifestations of autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and chronic inflammatory conditions requiring immunomodulatory therapies. Patient-Centered Care Models and Home Infusion Services: Patient-centered care models, home infusion services, and telemedicine platforms offer comprehensive support, education, and personalized care coordination for patients receiving SCIG therapy outside traditional healthcare settings. Specialty pharmacies, infusion providers, and home healthcare agencies collaborate with patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to deliver tailored infusion services, patient education, and remote monitoring solutions, enhancing treatment accessibility, therapy adherence, and clinical outcomes in the home setting. Regulatory Approvals and Market Expansion: Regulatory approvals, market authorizations, and reimbursement initiatives for SCIG products drive market expansion, product availability, and patient access to subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapies worldwide. Regulatory agencies evaluate SCIG products for safety, efficacy, and quality standards, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and patient safety guidelines in different geographic regions.

Market Segmentation –

Application Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Secondary Immunodeficiency Diseases Others End-user Hospital Clinic Home Care Setting

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

