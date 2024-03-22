Periodontal Therapeutics Market Latest Trends with Future Insights by 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Periodontal Therapeutics Market focuses on the development, production, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices designed to prevent, treat, and manage periodontal diseases, including gingivitis and periodontitis. Periodontal therapeutics encompass a range of products and interventions aimed at controlling bacterial infections, reducing inflammation, promoting tissue regeneration, and restoring periodontal health. These therapies are integral components of comprehensive periodontal care protocols administered by dental professionals, periodontists, and oral health practitioners to improve oral hygiene, prevent tooth loss, and preserve overall dental wellness.

Periodontal Therapeutics market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Periodontal Therapeutics market are- Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Dexcel Pharma, 3M Company, Oral Science, and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Market Drivers:

Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases: The increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases, driven by factors such as poor oral hygiene, tobacco use, genetic predispositions, and systemic health conditions (e.g., diabetes, cardiovascular disease), underscores the need for effective periodontal therapeutics to address gingival inflammation, periodontal tissue destruction, and alveolar bone loss. Periodontal diseases affect millions of individuals worldwide, leading to tooth mobility, dental abscesses, and eventual tooth loss if left untreated, necessitating early intervention and ongoing periodontal maintenance. Shift Towards Minimally Invasive Treatments: The trend towards minimally invasive dentistry and conservative periodontal treatments promotes the adoption of non-surgical periodontal therapies, such as scaling and root planing (SRP), local antimicrobial agents, and adjunctive periodontal medications, as first-line interventions for managing periodontal diseases. Minimally invasive approaches preserve periodontal tissues, minimize patient discomfort, and promote faster healing, supporting patient acceptance, treatment compliance, and long-term periodontal health outcomes. Advancements in Treatment Modalities: Technological advancements, research breakthroughs, and innovations in periodontal therapeutics have led to the development of novel treatment modalities, including antimicrobial agents, host modulation therapies, growth factors, and tissue engineering scaffolds, designed to target specific pathogenic mechanisms underlying periodontal diseases. These advanced therapies offer targeted, site-specific interventions, personalized treatment options, and improved clinical outcomes for patients with refractory or aggressive forms of periodontitis. Emphasis on Preventive Oral Care: The emphasis on preventive oral care, patient education, and early intervention strategies in dentistry underscores the importance of periodontal maintenance therapies, oral hygiene instructions, and professional prophylaxis services in preventing periodontal diseases and preserving periodontal health. Dental professionals advocate for regular dental check-ups, periodontal screenings, and patient-centered care plans tailored to individual risk factors, oral health behaviors, and treatment needs to mitigate periodontal disease progression and prevent complications.

Recent Developments:

Antibiotic Stewardship in Periodontics: Recent developments in antibiotic stewardship practices in periodontics emphasize judicious use, appropriate selection, and adjunctive application of antibiotics in conjunction with mechanical debridement and periodontal therapies to optimize treatment outcomes, minimize antimicrobial resistance, and reduce adverse effects associated with systemic antibiotic use. Evidence-based guidelines, microbiological testing, and targeted antibiotic therapies promote responsible antibiotic prescribing practices and personalized treatment approaches in periodontal care. Biologic Therapies and Regenerative Techniques: Biologic therapies and regenerative techniques, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), platelet-rich fibrin (PRF), growth factors, and guided tissue regeneration (GTR) membranes, offer promising solutions for periodontal regeneration, alveolar bone augmentation, and soft tissue repair in advanced periodontal defects. These biologically active materials stimulate tissue healing, angiogenesis, and collagen deposition, enhancing periodontal wound healing and supporting long-term periodontal stability in complex cases requiring periodontal surgery or implant placement. Microbiome Modulation and Host Response Modulation: Emerging research on the oral microbiome and host-microbe interactions in periodontal diseases drives the development of microbiome-modulating therapies, probiotics, prebiotics, and host response modulators aimed at restoring microbial balance, suppressing pathogenic bacteria, and promoting symbiotic host-microbiome relationships in periodontal tissues. Targeted antimicrobial agents, quorum sensing inhibitors, and immunomodulatory drugs offer innovative strategies for manipulating microbial communities, enhancing immune surveillance, and preventing periodontal disease recurrence. Digital Dentistry and Teleperiodontology: Digital dentistry technologies, including intraoral scanners, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, enable precise treatment planning, virtual surgical simulations, and guided periodontal interventions, enhancing treatment accuracy, patient outcomes, and clinician productivity in periodontal practice. Teleperiodontology platforms, teledentistry consultations, and remote monitoring tools facilitate access to periodontal care, enable patient engagement, and improve care coordination between periodontists and general dentists, particularly in underserved or remote communities.

Market Segmentation –

Product Systemic Antibiotics Doxycycline

Minocycline

Metronidazole

Others Local Antibiotics Arestin

Periochip

Atridox

Others Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores E-Commerce

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Periodontal Therapeutics Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Periodontal Therapeutics Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Periodontal Therapeutics industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

