Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2030

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) Treatment Market focuses on therapeutic interventions aimed at managing symptoms, improving bowel function, and enhancing quality of life in individuals with chronic idiopathic constipation, a common gastrointestinal disorder characterized by infrequent bowel movements, difficulty passing stools, and associated symptoms such as abdominal discomfort, bloating, and straining during defecation. The market encompasses a diverse range of pharmacological, dietary, and procedural therapies designed to alleviate constipation, normalize stool consistency, and promote regular bowel habits in affected patients.

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 15.9 Bn by the end of 2030, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, 2020-2030

The significant players operating in the global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment market are- Bayer AG, Allergan, Bausch Health, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Market Drivers:

Prevalence of Chronic Constipation: The high prevalence of chronic constipation, both globally and regionally, serves as a primary driver for the CIC treatment market. Chronic constipation affects millions of individuals worldwide, impacting all age groups and demographics, with a higher prevalence among elderly populations and females. Lifestyle factors, dietary habits, medication use, and underlying medical conditions contribute to the burden of chronic constipation, necessitating effective treatment options to manage symptoms and improve patient outcomes. Unmet Medical Needs: Despite the availability of over-the-counter laxatives and dietary supplements, many patients with chronic constipation experience inadequate symptom relief and poor treatment outcomes, highlighting unmet medical needs in the management of CIC. Patients may develop tolerance to laxatives, experience side effects, or require long-term maintenance therapy to sustain bowel regularity, underscoring the demand for novel treatment modalities, targeted therapies, and personalized approaches to address the multifactorial nature of chronic constipation. Aging Population: The aging population demographic, particularly in developed countries, contributes to the increasing prevalence of chronic constipation, as older adults are more susceptible to gastrointestinal motility disorders, pelvic floor dysfunction, and age-related changes in bowel function. Geriatric patients may have comorbidities, mobility issues, and polypharmacy concerns that complicate constipation management, necessitating tailored treatment regimens, geriatric assessment tools, and multidisciplinary care approaches to optimize therapeutic outcomes in elderly populations. Advancements in Treatment Options: Ongoing research, clinical trials, and product innovations in the field of gastroenterology have led to advancements in CIC treatment options, including prescription medications, over-the-counter remedies, medical devices, and minimally invasive procedures designed to address underlying pathophysiological mechanisms, enhance colonic transit, and facilitate bowel evacuation in patients with refractory or severe constipation. New drug formulations, pharmacological agents, and combination therapies offer additional choices for healthcare providers and patients seeking effective symptom relief and improved bowel function.

Recent Developments:

Novel Pharmacotherapies: Recent developments in CIC treatment include the introduction of novel pharmacotherapies targeting specific molecular pathways involved in gastrointestinal motility, stool consistency, and colonic transit time regulation. These include guanylate cyclase-C agonists, chloride channel activators, and serotonin receptor agonists, which modulate intestinal fluid secretion, smooth muscle contraction, and neural signaling to promote bowel movement initiation and stool passage in patients with CIC. Biological Therapies: Emerging research on the gut-brain axis, enteric nervous system, and microbiome composition has paved the way for the development of biological therapies targeting neurogenic and neuroimmune pathways implicated in gut dysmotility and visceral hypersensitivity associated with chronic constipation. Biologic agents, such as secretagogues, prokinetics, and neuromodulators, offer promising avenues for personalized treatment strategies and precision medicine approaches in refractory CIC cases resistant to conventional therapies. Digital Health Solutions: Digital health solutions, mobile applications, and electronic health platforms provide tools for patient self-management, symptom tracking, and remote monitoring of bowel habits, dietary intake, and medication adherence in individuals with chronic constipation. Telemedicine consultations, virtual care models, and telehealth programs offer convenient access to gastroenterology specialists, dietitians, and behavioral therapists, enabling personalized treatment plans, behavioral modifications, and lifestyle interventions tailored to individual patient needs and preferences. Patient Education and Support Programs: Patient education initiatives, support groups, and community resources play a vital role in empowering patients with chronic constipation to actively participate in their care, adopt healthy lifestyle habits, and implement evidence-based self-care strategies to manage symptoms and improve bowel function. Educational materials, online forums, and peer-led discussions foster patient engagement, treatment adherence, and shared decision-making between patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers, promoting holistic approaches to CIC management and patient-centered care delivery.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Class Serotonin-4 (5-Ht4) Receptor Agonist Prucalopride Others

Guanylate Cyclase-C Agonist Plecanatide Linaclotide

Laxatives Sodium Picosulphate Polycarbophil Others

Stimulants Bisacodyl Senokot Others

Others Route of Administration Oral

Rectal Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

