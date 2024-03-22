GaN Industrial Devices Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 2.2 billion by 2031 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — The GAN Industrial Devices market is poised for significant growth between 2022 and 2031, driven by the increasing adoption of GaN-based power devices across industrial applications. GaN devices offer superior performance, higher efficiency, and reduced power losses compared to traditional silicon-based devices, making them ideal for various industrial sectors.

GaN Industrial Devices market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of 2022-2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

This study does a thorough examination of the market and offers insights based on an industry SWOT analysis. The report on the GaN Industrial Devices Market provides access to critical information such as market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market’s economic and financial structure, and other key market details.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as types, applications, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the report.

The significant players operating in the global GaN Industrial Devices market are

Cree Inc., Freescale Semiconductors Incorporated, Fujitsu Limited, GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, Nichia Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., RF Micro Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in GaN Industrial Devices Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Market Drivers: Increasing demand for energy-efficient power solutions, growing adoption of GaN technology in automotive and aerospace applications, advancements in semiconductor manufacturing processes, and the need for compact and lightweight power devices.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient power solutions, growing adoption of GaN technology in automotive and aerospace applications, advancements in semiconductor manufacturing processes, and the need for compact and lightweight power devices. Market Challenges: High initial costs associated with GaN devices, challenges in mass production and scale-up, competition from silicon-based alternatives, and technical complexities in device integration.

Market Trends:

Integration of GaN devices in electric vehicles (EVs) for powertrain and onboard charging applications, enabling faster charging times and extended driving ranges.

Adoption of GaN-based power supplies in data centers and telecommunications infrastructure for improved energy efficiency and reduced heat dissipation.

Development of GaN-based RF amplifiers for 5G wireless communication systems and radar applications in aerospace and defense.

