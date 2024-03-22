Electric Reigns Supreme as Commercial Restaurant Ranges Market Reaches US$ 76.8 Billion by 2033 with Strong 5.6% CAGR

The commercial electric restaurant ranges market is witnessing significant momentum, with an anticipated valuation of US$ 44.5 billion in 2023. Fueled by ongoing economic expansion and a surge in disposable incomes globally, the market is poised to maintain a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033, ultimately reaching an impressive US$ 76.8 billion by 2033.

A key catalyst for this growth within the commercial electric restaurant ranges market is the heightened emphasis on energy efficiency. With rising energy costs and growing concerns regarding environmental sustainability, there is a notable demand for energy-efficient solutions, positioning electric ranges as standout performers across various fronts compared to their gas counterparts. In the dynamic culinary landscape, the commercial electric restaurant ranges market emerges as a beacon of both culinary excellence and sustainability, shaping a compelling narrative for success in the evolving realm of food-service innovation.

Get Valuable Data – Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16955

The increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly kitchen appliances is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the commercial electric restaurant ranges market. Commercial kitchens are looking for appliances that can help them reduce their energy consumption and environmental footprint as energy costs rise and there is a growing awareness of the need to reduce carbon emissions. Electric ranges are an excellent choice because they use less energy than gas ranges and do not emit harmful pollutants.

Another factor driving market growth is the growing popularity of electric cooking. As more people adopt plant-based and healthier diets, they are looking for cooking methods that are both healthy and sustainable. Cooking vegetables and other plant-based foods requires precise temperature control, which electric cooking provides. Furthermore, electric ranges do not emit the same amount of heat and smoke as gas ranges, making them a safer and more comfortable option for the kitchen.

Additionally, the rise of the foodservice industry is also driving the growth of the commercial electric restaurant ranges market. As more restaurants, cafes, and other foodservice businesses open up, the demand for commercial kitchen appliances is increasing. Commercial electric ranges are becoming more popular as they offer better control over temperature and provide consistent cooking results. Additionally, electric ranges are easier to clean and maintain, which is essential in a busy commercial kitchen.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global commercial electric restaurant ranges market was valued at US$ 42.1 Billion by 2022-end

From 2017 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.3%

The United States is expected to hold the highest market share of 33.4% during the forecast period.

The Indian market is anticipated to witness a market share of 6.3%

From 2023 to 2033, commercial electric restaurant ranges services are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6%.

By 2033, the market value of commercial electric restaurant ranges is expected to reach US$ 76.8 Billion.

By Type, the Commercial Electric Ranges with Standard Oven segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 5.4% in 2033.

On the basis of Application, the Full-Service Restaurants segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 5.3% in 2033.

“The increasing focus on food safety & hygiene, as well as surging technological advancements in the commercial electric restaurant ranges are the major factors that are anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Access Exclusive Content – Purchase The Premium Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16955

Key Players:

Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Vulcan

Garland Group

Blue Seal Limited

Lang World

Rational AG

Blodgett

Electrolux AB

MKN Maschinenfabrik Kurt Neubauer GmbH & Co. KG

Falcon Foodservice Equipment

Stove Systems Pty Ltd

G.S. BLODGETT CORPORATION

Moffat Group Pty Ltd

American Range Corporation

Garland Commercial Industries LLC

Southbend

Montague Company

Key Segments Covered:

Commercial Electric Restaurant Ranges Market by Type:

Commercial Electric Ranges with Standard Oven

Commercial Electric Ranges without Standard Oven

Commercial Electric Restaurant Ranges Market by Power Rating:

208V

240V

480V

Commercial Electric Restaurant Ranges Market by Application:

Quick Service Restaurants

Full-Service Restaurants

Hotels

Other Food Services

Commercial Electric Restaurant Ranges Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Get The Data You Need – Request Your Custom Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16955

Author:

Ronak Shah (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights) is deeply committed to uncovering actionable insights for consumer and food and beverage players. She brings a unique blend of analysis, industry trends, and consumer behavior to put data into perspective.

What she makes out of data becomes a delight to read. She has authored many opinions, including for publications like Process Industry Informer and Spinal Surgery News, as she understands the market pulse and consumers’ shifting preferences.

She likes to bring experts to a roundtable to weigh the impact of a trend on an industry. Catch up with her discussion on the impact of AI in packaging.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube