Electrical Steel Coatings Market Anticipated to Reach US$ 487.3 Million by 2032 Driven by Surging Demand in Transformer and Motor Applications Worldwide

The global electric steel coatings market size is anticipated to be slated for a steady growth rate with a healthy CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market size reached around US$ 271 Million in 2021 and is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 285.3 Million in 2022. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 487.3 Million by 2032. In comparison to the historical period, the global electric steel coating market registered a CAGR of 4.9% during the historical period from 2015 to 2021. The growth in the global electrical steel coatings market is projected to grow with the surging usage of these coatings in transformers and motors. The rapid expansion of end-use industries incorporating automotive, and electricity is likely to push the sales of electrical steel coatings over the next decade.

Electrical steel coatings are known as pigmented coatings that help in insulating silicon steel sheets of generators and motors. These unique coatings are drastically being utilized throughout the construction of electrical equipment like transformers and motors in order to prevent corrosion, eddy current losses, hysteresis losses, and anomalous losses. Besides this, they also offer excellent surface insulation resistance and thermal stability. Furthermore, the surging population and usage of electric equipment like transformers, generators, and motors are expected to bolster the growth of the global electrical steel coatings market during the forecast period.

Electrical steel coatings are known to be essential solutions for ensuring the efficiency of motors, transformers, and generators. These coatings are generally utilized during the construction of the magnetizable core of these electrical products to insulate the electrical steel sheets to prevent the flow of electricity and reduce eddy currents. Among numerous end-use industries, the automotive and electrical industries are known as the primary users of transformers and motors. As a result, the expansion of these sectors serves as a significant market catalyst for the electrical steel coatings market.

Key Takeaways

The development of premium quality coatings at a lower cost can offer significant growth opportunities to exclusive coatings manufacturers. The prominent market players particularly those who are involved in the manufacture of electrical steel coatings, can capitalize on the opportunity to supply good quality products at lower costs.

Leading steel manufacturers are developing their own production facilities for coatings, and the cumulative cost of raw material procurement, R&D, product development, and large-scale production are considered the factors leading toward successful backward integration. Hence, it will create an opportunity for manufacturers all over the world which will eventually grow the electrical steel coatings market.

Owing to the rising demand for electrical equipment like transformers, generators, and motors across thriving automotive and power sectors will boost the electrical steel coatings market over the next ten years. Different grades of electrical coatings are anticipated to be utilized only with specific kinds of electrical steel. Attributing to the rise in electrical steel usage all over a diverse variety of end-use applications, the electrical steel coatings market will expand at a steady pace over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

In order to expand their market size, key manufacturers in the global electrical steel coatings market are concentrating on expanding their reach along with focusing on new product launch activities as well as research and development of organic-based electrical steel coatings

Key Companies Profiled

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. thyssenkrupp AG Rembrandtin Lack GmbH Nfg. KG POSCO Baosteel Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) ArcelorMittal SA JFE Steel Corporation Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. Polaris Laser Laminations, LLC Wuhan Iron & Steel (GROUP) CORP. Proto Laminations Inc. AK Steel Holding Corporation Cogent Power Limited Chemetall GmbH Dorf Ketal Chemicals Steel Authority of India Limited(SAIL) Tata Steel

More Insights into the Electrical Steel Coatings Market

According to the analysis done by FMI, the US is anticipated to dominate the global electrical steel coatings market as it is expected to account for around 12.7% of the total market share in 2022. This rapid expansion in the US is attributed to the power infrastructure in the US and the rising need for improving the efficiency of transformers and motors along with the storage presence of leading manufacturers is anticipated to drive the US electrical steel coatings market.

Electrical Steel Coatings Market Electrical Steel Coatings Market by Category

By Coatings Type:

C2

C3

C4

C5

C6

By Material Type:

Chrome Free

Chrome-containing

Formaldehyde-free

MgO

By Application:

Grain-oriented

Non-grain Oriented Fully Processed Semi processed



By End Use:

Transformers Transmission Portable Distribution

Motors Upto 10 HP 10 HP- 100 HP 100 HP-500 HP 500 HP-1000 HP Above 1000 HP

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

