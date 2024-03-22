Global UV Coatings Market Set to Skyrocket to Reach US$ 6,780 Million by 2033, Driven by a 5.2% CAGR

The global UV coatings industry is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 4,065.94 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 6,780 million by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The rising electronics industry and increased environmental awareness are projected to drive up demand for UV coatings. The increase in coatings demand from industrial applications will almost certainly benefit the market.

Low operating costs, low to nil volatile organic compound emissions, and improved characteristics such as a higher gloss finish and improved resilience are expected to fuel market growth. Graphic arts and a wide range of industrial applications, including wood, plastic, conformal, display, and paper coatings, are likely to fuel market expansion.

The sales of UV coatings are expected to increase due to rising research activities focused on generating new and enhanced functionalities, particularly through the application of nanotechnology. Self-healing coatings, which incorporate filled nanocapsules, are being developed to repair physical damage by releasing polymerizable substances. Additionally, there is a growing demand for biocidal coatings, leading to ongoing research to enhance their resistance against a wide range of microbes. These factors have the potential to significantly boost market growth.

UV coatings technology offers two key advantages that have earned it the “green” label in the clothing manufacturing industry. Firstly, UV coating formulations typically have low levels of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Secondly, UV coatings require less energy for drying compared to solvent-based or water-based coatings, resulting in reduced greenhouse gas emissions. As companies strive to reduce their environmental footprint and comply with regulations, UV coatings serve as a valuable tool to cut air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. These factors are expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

The market in China is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The demand for UV coatings in Japan is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The United States is expected to account for 90.4% of the North American market share by 2033.

By composition, the monomers segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

“Increasing demand for UV coatings from industrial applications is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” comments an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market for UV Coatings is highly competitive, with various prominent industry players making substantial investments in increasing their manufacturing capabilities.

The key industry players are

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel NV

PPG Industries

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

The Valspar Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Croda International PLC

Dymax Corporation

Allnex Belgium SA/NV Ltd.

Watson Coatings Inc.

Some recent developments in the UV Coatings market are:

In April 2021, Dymax Oligomers and Coatings collaborated with Mechnano to create UV-curable dispersions and masterbatches of Mechnano’s functionalized carbon nanotube (CNT) for UV applications.

Sherwin-Williams Company acquired Sika AG’s European industrial coatings division in August 2021. The deal was set to be completed in Q1 2022, with the acquired business joining Sherwin-Williams’ performance coatings group operating segment.

PPG Industries Inc. acquired Tikkurila, a prominent Nordic paint and coatings company, in June 2021. Tikkurila specializes in environmentally friendly decorative products and high-quality industrial coatings.

Key Segmentation

By Composition:

Monomer

Oligomer

Photo Initiator

Additives

By Type:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

By End Use:

Wood & Furniture

Electronics

Automotive

Paper & Packaging

Industrial Coatings

Building & Construction

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

