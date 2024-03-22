Electric Bug Zapper Market Overview 2021-2031: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The global electric bug zapper market is witnessing significant growth attributed to the rise in vector-borne diseases and the expansion of e-commerce platforms. These factors have catalyzed the demand for bug zappers, which are increasingly recognized as effective tools in controlling insect populations and reducing the transmission of diseases. This article explores the current market scenario, factors driving growth, and regional outlook based on the latest research report.

Key Players and Market Developments

The electric bug zapper market report profiles prominent vendors based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments. Alliance Sports Group, L.P., Aspectek, BLACK+DECKER, Flowtron (Armatron Company), GLOUE, HEMIUA, Koolatron, Liba USA, Livin’ Well, and Woodstream Corporation are key players operating in this industry.

Market Overview: In 2022, the global electric bug zapper market was valued at US$ 71.7 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 93.4 million by the end of 2031. The market is primarily driven by the increase in the prevalence of vector-borne diseases, prompting individuals and households to adopt measures for insect control. Electric bug zappers offer a chemical-free alternative to traditional insecticides and are gaining traction due to their effectiveness, cost-efficiency, and environmental friendliness.

Drivers of Market Growth:

Prevalence of Vector-Borne Diseases: Diseases like malaria, dengue, Zika, and chikungunya pose significant health risks globally. The World Health Organization reports over 700,000 deaths annually due to vector-borne diseases. With mosquitoes being primary vectors for such diseases, the demand for electric bug zappers has surged as they offer a means to control mosquito populations effectively. Expansion of E-commerce: The convenience of online shopping has fueled the demand for bug zappers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when individuals seek to limit physical interactions. E-commerce platforms provide consumers with a wide range of options, enabling them to compare products and prices before making a purchase. The projected growth of online retail sales further contributes to the expansion of the electric bug zapper market.

Regional Outlook:

North America: Expected to dominate the global market due to its active outdoor lifestyle and high awareness levels regarding vector-borne diseases. The region is witnessing significant market progress driven by a proactive approach towards insect control. Asia Pacific: Anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The region faces a rise in vector-borne diseases and hosts major manufacturers, contributing to the market’s expansion. Increasing consumer awareness further fuels market growth in this region. Europe and South America: Projected to experience considerable growth owing to the growing awareness of vector-borne diseases. Consumers in these regions are increasingly investing in preventive measures, including electric bug zappers, to mitigate the risks associated with insect-borne illnesses.

