Electric Hand Dryer Market Overview 2021-2031: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The electric hand dryer market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness of hygiene, and environmental sustainability concerns. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for electric hand dryers has surged, particularly those equipped with HEPA filters and touchless sensors. This article explores the current trends, innovations, and market outlook for electric hand dryers, highlighting their role in promoting hygiene, reducing environmental impact, and meeting the evolving needs of various end-users.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84119

Key Players and Market Developments

Excel Dryer

Panasonic Corporation

Dyson

World Dryer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Bradley Corporation

Electrostar GmbH

SPL Ltd.

Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd.

Palmer Fixture, among others

Market Overview:

The global electric hand dryer market, valued at US$ 2.42 billion in 2020, is projected to reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of user-friendly technological devices, rising demand for energy-efficient solutions, and infrastructure development in emerging economies.

Technological Innovations Driving Market Growth:

Manufacturers in the electric hand dryer market are focusing on innovation to meet the evolving demands of consumers. One notable trend is the incorporation of HEPA filters, which help retain harmful particles, including viruses and bacteria, enhancing hygiene standards. Additionally, sensor-based automatic jet hand dryers, equipped with brushless DC motors and polycarbonate ABS casings, are gaining traction, especially in healthcare facilities and airports.

Hygiene and Safety Concerns:

While electric hand dryers have been criticized for potentially spreading germs, especially in comparison to paper towels, recent studies suggest that the heat emitted by hand dryers can neutralize pathogens, including COVID-19. Moreover, advancements such as high-speed sheets of unheated air technology offer hygienic and efficient drying solutions, reducing the reliance on paper towels and minimizing waste.

Environmental Sustainability:

Electric hand dryers are recognized for their eco-friendly attributes, contributing to lower carbon emissions and reduced operational costs compared to paper towels. Studies indicate that hand dryers can reduce carbon emissions by up to 75%, making them a preferred choice for environmentally conscious consumers and businesses. With increasing regulations and initiatives aimed at reducing environmental pollution, the demand for electric hand dryers is expected to rise further.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84119<ype=S

Market Outlook and Future Opportunities: The electric hand dryer market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as infrastructure development, technological advancements, and increasing awareness of hygiene and sustainability. Regions like Asia Pacific and North America are expected to witness high growth rates, fueled by technological developments and environmental awareness initiatives. Moreover, the implementation of legislative measures, such as the European Commission’s “Fit for 55” package, further underscores the importance of sustainable solutions like electric hand dryers.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube