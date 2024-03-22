Water-Based Inks Market Poised for Sustainable Growth, Reaching US$ 12,415 Million by 2033

The water-based inks market is on a steady growth trajectory, projected to reach US$ 12,415.0 Million by 2033. This expansion reflects a growing global shift towards sustainable printing practices and a rise in environmental regulations.

Market Drivers:

The water-based inks market, currently valued at US$9.1 billion (2023), is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% throughout the forecast period.

This growth is primarily driven by the development of innovative printing techniques and additives, making water-based inks a viable and attractive alternative to traditional solvent-based inks.

Water-based inks offer a compelling advantage – they are formulated using water as the primary solvent, significantly reducing their environmental impact and potential harm to human health.

Sustainability in Focus:

Stringent environmental regulations and restrictions on volatile organic compounds (VOCs) have spurred the adoption of water-based inks.

Companies are prioritizing the health and safety of their employees and customers, further propelling the use of water-based inks.

The packaging industry, particularly food and beverage packaging, requires strict compliance with ink safety regulations. Water-based inks offer a safe and compliant solution.

Innovation and Opportunity:

Manufacturers are actively investing in research and development to create advanced water-based ink formulations with vibrant colors, faster drying times, improved adhesion, and enhanced durability.

Water-based inks align with the growing focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Their adoption translates to positive brand reputation and increased consumer loyalty.

Addressing Challenges:

While water-based inks offer numerous advantages, some challenges remain.

They may exhibit lower resistance to water, chemicals, and abrasion compared to solvent-based inks, limiting their suitability for specific applications.

Transitioning from solvent-based to water-based inks might require modifications or upgrades to existing printing equipment and infrastructure.

Raising awareness and educating end-users about the benefits and performance capabilities of water-based inks is crucial to dispel misconceptions and encourage wider adoption.

Europe: Europe captures a market share of 17.9% in the market. The region has witnessed a shift towards sustainable packaging materials, driven by consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Collaboration between industry players and governmental bodies has fostered innovation and supported the growth of the water-based inks market in Europe.

United States: The United States has a significant share of the global water-based inks market, with a market share of 18.7% in 2022. Stringent environmental regulations and consumer preference for sustainable products have driven the adoption of water-based inks in the country.

India: A significant increase in demand for water-based inks has been witnessed in India. The market in the country is experiencing a steady growth of 6.0%. Factors such as increasing environmental awareness, the expansion of the packaging industry, regulatory support, technological advancements, and the demand for sustainable printing solutions have contributed to this growth.

The United Kingdom: The country has a mature printing industry and a strong market for water-based inks, with a projected growth rate of 2.1% from 2023 to 2033. Environmental regulations, sustainability initiatives, and consumer demand for eco-friendly printing solutions have driven the adoption of water-based inks in the United Kingdom.

Recent Developments:

DIC Corporation and BASF SE: In 2020, DIC Corporation, a leading Japanese ink manufacturer, announced a strategic collaboration with BASF SE, a global chemical company.

Siegwerk and Agfa Graphics: Siegwerk, a global provider of printing inks for packaging applications, partnered with Agfa Graphics, a leading supplier of prepress and inkjet systems, in 2018.

Toyo Ink Group and DYO Printing Inks: Toyo Ink Group, a Japanese ink manufacturer, acquired DYO Printing Inks, a leading Turkish ink company, in 2019. The acquisition aimed to strengthen Toyo Ink Group’s presence in the European and Middle Eastern markets for water-based inks.

Key market players operating in the water-based inks market include DIC Corporation; Flint Group; Hubergroup; Sakata Inx Corporation; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA; T&K TOKA Co. Ltd.; Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.; Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; American Inks & Technology; and Wikoff Color Corporation.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Printing Process:

Flexographic

Gravure

Lithographic

Digital

Screen

Others (Letterpress, etc.)

By Application:

Packaging and Labeling

Publishing and Printing

Textiles

Flexible Films and Laminations

Others (Decorative Printing, Wallpaper, etc.)

By Colorants:

Organic

Inorganic

Metallic

Fluorescent

Specialty

By End Use:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Textiles and Apparel

Paper and Packaging

Others (Automotive, Electronics, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

