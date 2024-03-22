Hair Scrunchies Market Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the US$ 4.3 Bn Market 2023-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — In the realm of fashion and personal grooming, one accessory has made a resounding comeback: the humble hair scrunchie. From being a staple of the 80s and 90s to becoming a trendy must-have, hair scrunchies have witnessed a remarkable resurgence in recent years. The global hair scrunchies market, valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2022, is projected to exhibit a steady growth trajectory, reaching US$ 4.3 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the prominent hair scrunchies manufacturers include Burberry Group Plc, Donni, Claire’s Accessories, Dannijo, Halo Luxe, Jennifer Behr, Lele Sadoughi, Lelet NY, Lululemon Athletica, and Urban Outfitters.

Driving Factors:

The growth of the hair scrunchies market is underpinned by several key factors. Firstly, the increase in the population of working women has significantly contributed to the demand for hair scrunchies, as they seek versatile yet stylish accessories for their daily routines. Secondly, the rise of fashion trends has propelled the popularity of hair scrunchies, with consumers increasingly embracing these accessories as a statement piece. Moreover, the burgeoning e-commerce sector has facilitated easy access to a diverse range of hair scrunchies, further fueling market growth. Additionally, factors such as rapid urbanization, evolving lifestyles, and the influence of social media influencers have all played pivotal roles in shaping the trajectory of the hair scrunchies market.

Product Diversity and Sustainability:

Hair scrunchies come in various shapes, sizes, colors, and materials, catering to a wide spectrum of consumer preferences. Satin and velvet scrunchies, in particular, have garnered immense popularity due to their aesthetic appeal and hair-friendly properties. Furthermore, the advent of eco-friendly hair scrunchies made from sustainable materials has emerged as a significant trend, reflecting the growing consumer consciousness towards environmental sustainability.

Market Dynamics:

The hair scrunchies market is characterized by intense competition, with manufacturers vying to tap into untapped markets and enhance their presence across different distribution channels. Collaboration with e-commerce platforms has emerged as a strategic imperative for manufacturers seeking to augment their profit margins and expand their market reach. Moreover, technological advancements, especially in the realm of social media and digital marketing, have provided new avenues for market players to engage with consumers and amplify their brand presence.

Material Preferences and Regional Trends:

Cotton emerges as the dominant material in the hair scrunchies market, owing to its hair-friendly properties, ease of maintenance, and eco-friendliness. North America leads the global market, driven by a fashion-conscious population, the influence of celebrity styles, and a growing emphasis on personal grooming. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is also poised for substantial growth, propelled by similar trends and a burgeoning demand for hair scrunchies among women.

