Europe External Blinds Market Overview 2021-2031: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Europe external blinds market has been on a steady trajectory, with a promising outlook projected till 2031. Valued at over US$ 24.7 billion in 2020, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2031, surpassing a value of US$ 33.1 billion by the end of 2031. This growth is underpinned by several key factors reshaping the market landscape.

Key Players and Market Developments

Alulux GmbH

dormakaba Group

Griesser AG

Hunter Douglas NV

MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG

Neva

ROMA

Schenker Storen AG

Serge Ferrari

Smits Shutters and Blinds

Socotex

Somfy

Sunshade Experts

Post-COVID Surge and Market Dynamics

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, the Europe external blinds market is witnessing a rapid surge in growth. This surge can be attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and a growing demand for high-quality external blinds. Notably, countries like Germany and France are leading this surge, with manufacturers focusing on enhancing production capacities to meet the escalating demand.

Embracing Sustainability and Innovation

One notable trend driving market growth is the increasing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable materials in product manufacturing. As consumers become more conscious of environmental impact, manufacturers are leveraging this trend to introduce innovative solutions. Automated external blinds, in particular, are gaining traction due to their convenience, safety, and energy efficiency features.

Energy Efficiency and Space Maximization

The rising demand for energy efficiency and space maximization is another significant driver for the external blinds market in Europe. External blinds serve as effective tools for controlling room temperature, reducing reliance on air conditioning or heating systems, and consequently lowering electric bills. This aspect, coupled with efforts by governments to reduce environmental impact, is propelling market expansion.

Safety and Security Concerns

Safety concerns, especially in residential and commercial spaces, are driving the popularity of roller shutters external blinds. These blinds offer protection against natural disasters and burglary, further bolstering their demand in the market. Additionally, the emergence of fireproof roller shutters is gaining traction for their fire-resistant properties, contributing to market growth.

Market Players and Revenue Opportunities

Companies operating in the Europe external blinds market are expanding their product portfolios to meet the evolving demands of consumers. Rising consumer spending capacity, coupled with increasing R&D activities and promotional efforts, is fostering market growth. Collaboration between market players and the strengthening of distribution channels are also instrumental in driving market expansion.

Online Retailing and Consumer Confidence

The rise of online retailing has significantly impacted the external blinds market, offering consumers a wide array of buying options and secure payment facilities. Bargain options and lucrative deals provided by online retailers further attract consumers, driving sales. This shift towards online channels is expected to continue fueling market growth in the coming years.

