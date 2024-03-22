Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Industry is to reach US$ 184,711.4 Million by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 18.10% | FMI

The predicted value of the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Industry by the end of 2021 was US$ 29,630.9 million. Forecasts currently show an impressive development trajectory, with an expected 18.10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The market is expected to reach an incredible value of US$ 184,711.4 million by 2032.

Because of these devices’ unmatched precision, the market for remote patient monitoring devices is undergoing a revolutionary change that will enable more accurate diagnosis and focused, effective therapies. This development not only improves patient care but also significantly lowers the cost of hospital stays.

One of the key advantages of remote patient monitoring devices is their ability to monitor patients continuously, regardless of their location. This not only aids in reducing the strain on hospital resources but also alleviates overcrowding at clinics and diagnostic centers.

The systems of remote patient monitoring devices play a crucial role in monitoring essential physiological parameters such as heart activity, body temperature, blood pressure, pulse rate, and other clinical conditions. The real-time data sharing inherent in these devices empowers physicians to make vital decisions promptly, ensuring more effective and personalized patient treatments.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Industry: Drivers & Restraints

Remote patient monitoring devices market is fueled by great technological advancements. The increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases like heart conditions and diabetes require compulsory life-long monitoring and will also contribute to the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Industry.

The increase in the geriatric population around the globe is leading to an enhanced global market for remote patient monitoring devices. Awareness among medical practitioners and improved private sector and government involvement in remote patient monitoring devices are supporting the global market for remote patient monitoring devices in developing countries. The deficiency of trained and expert professionals is hampering the growth of remote patient monitoring devices.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Industry: Overview

With increased technological improvement, a rise in the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases along with an increase in the aging population, enhanced demand for remote monitoring, and private sector and government involvement in remote patient monitoring devices, the global market for remote patient monitoring devices market is expected to have a healthy growth rate in the forecast period (2016-2026).

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Industry: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Industry is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is the leading global remote patient monitoring devices market due to the high volumes of surgical procedures being performed. Also, the availability of established healthcare infrastructure and, the high influence of healthcare on the economy are the reasons for the high demand in North America.

Europe is also a lucrative market for remote patient monitoring devices due to rapid technological advancement in terms of the healthcare sector. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a good rate as compared to NA and Europe as there is ample market opportunity in countries like India and China due to the large population.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Industry: Key Players

Some of the key participating Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Industry are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AMD Global Telemedicine, Honeywell International Inc., Omron Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, and applications.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessments by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Industry: Segmentation

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Industry is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Heart Rate Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Heart Monitors

Breath Monitors

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

Weight Monitors

Body Temperature Monitors

Infusion Pumps

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare settings

