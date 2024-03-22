Global Medical Cleaning Devices Industry Expected to Reach US$ 62.99 Billion by 2033 with a 10.5% CAGR Growth | FMI Insights

The Global Medical Cleaning Devices Industry is expected to grow steadily between 2023 and 2033, averaging 10.5% CAGR. By 2033, it is expected to reach a market share of US$ 62.99 billion, having started at US$ 23.31 billion in 2023.

With the introduction of surgical equipment composed of materials other than stainless steel, it has become vital to find alternatives to heat sterilization. Modern sterilization equipment is becoming more and more necessary as a result of trends toward establishing a sterile processing department or central sterile services department to expedite the process and save costs.

Furthermore, profitable growth is anticipated for the market as in addition to sterilizing medical equipment, microorganisms are also eliminated. In medical settings, steam and EtO sterilization are the most often used sterilization techniques.

Click Here to Access Your Visuals-Packed Report!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15470

Akin to how single-use devices have become more popular, the critical devices category no longer requires as much cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization, which is expected to impede demand for medical cleaning devices in the global market to some degree.

Healthcare Sanitizing Equipment refers to equipment used for cleaning and disinfecting medical instruments and surfaces in healthcare facilities to prevent the spread of infections.

Key Takeaways from the Global Medical Cleaning Devices Industry Study

The overall growth of the global medical cleaning devices market is estimated to be around US$ 37 Billion over the forecast decade covering the years 2022 to 2032, by following the average CAGR of 10.5%.

The disinfection category is the most lucrative among all the technique segments provided by the global market players that acquire more than 50% of the business.

Among the different types of medical devices, semi-critical devices require the most cleaning, making it the largest segment with a share of more than 46%.

North America is the dominating market with an overall share of nearly 34% as recorded by the global medical cleaning devices market survey report for the year 2021.

Contrastingly, Asia Pacific holds the highest growth potential owing to its rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure and improving standard of living.

Competitive Landscape Global Medical Cleaning Devices Industry

Some of the well-known global medical cleaning devices market players are Steris plc, GetingeAB, Advanced Sterilization Products, The Ruhof Corp., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Sterigenics International LLC, Biotrol, Metrex Research, LLC, Oro Clean Chemie AG, Cantel Medical Corp., Ecolab, and 3M among others.

Manufacturers will profit from terminal sterilization while boosting the efficacy and adoption of medical cleaning device services, which is projected to accelerate shortly. This technique is anticipated to increase patient safety and reduce hospital expenses.

Recent Developments in the Global Medical Cleaning Devices Industry:

Metrex developed surface disinfectant wipes 2.0 CaviWipes in April 2021. These wipes are fully approved for the Emerging Viral Pathogen Claim EPA and are effective against 42 diseases, including SARS-CoV-2.

The largest group for infection prevention and control (IPC) specialists is the Association for Experts in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) which also formed a strategic partnership with Metrex Research, LLC in August 2021. The APIC Strategic Partnership program fosters enduring relationships with business partners that share the objective of reducing infection risk.

Click Here to Request Methodology!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15470

Global Medical Cleaning Devices Industry by Segmentation

By Device:

Non-critical

Semi-critical

Critical

By Technique:

Cleaning Detergents Buffers Chelators Enzymes Others

Disinfection Chemical Alcohol Chlorine & Chorine Compounds Aldehydes Phenolics Metal Ultraviolet Others

Sterilization Heat Sterilization Ethylene Dioxide (ETO) Sterilization Radiation Sterilization



By EPA Classification:

High Level

Intermediate Level

Low Level

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube