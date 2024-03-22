Global Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market Poised for Over 10% Growth, Reaching US$4.49 Billion by 2034

The global preterm birth prevention and management market solutions is expected to witness significant growth in the coming decade, reaching a projected value of US$4.49 billion by 2034. This significant rise represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%, fueled by an increased focus on preventing and managing this critical public health concern.

Preterm birth, defined as birth before 37 weeks of gestation, is a leading cause of newborn mortality and disability. Recognizing the substantial impact of preterm birth, both developed and developing nations are increasingly adopting advanced therapeutics and strategies for prevention and management.

Several key factors are contributing to the market’s growth:

Rising Global Focus on Maternal Health: Increased global attention on maternal health has led to greater emphasis on preventing and managing preterm birth.

Key Takeaways of the Study

Development of higher complexity specific portfolios and consistent focus on areas of strength while working pipelines are the cornerstone for success in the preterm birth prevention market space.

Ensuring preterm interventions and research given proportional focus, so funding is aligned with health burden to curb the mortality rate

Makena, with various approvals for the treatment of preterm birth in potential female patient pool, contributed to the dominance of the progesterone therapy segment by therapy type in 2018 and continue to do so during the forecast period.

Highly effective therapies with cost advantage over are expected to generate significant revenue in the long run.

Majority of the global preterm birth cases have not been directed towards preterm diagnostic leading to higher mortality rates and complications

Sale of Hydroxyprogesterone over antihypertensive drugs such as Nifedipine, and labetalol in the global preterm birth prevention and management market has increased drastically owing to quicker onset of action and higher efficacy.

The demand from high preterm birth rate countries, development of new drug entity, loss of exclusivity in hydroxyprogesterone, and growth strategies based on tie up with distribution channel partners are projected to offer new growth opportunities for the preterm birth prevention and management market.

Launch of Cost-effective Therapies Bodes Well for Market

New revenue opportunities in developed economies, and orphan drug designation by FDA are contributing significantly towards the launch of cost-effective therapies. A few other factors assisting the growth of preterm birth prevention and management market include adoption of preterm diagnostic tests and the economic burden of premature birth on the system.

Frequent drug shortages and unavailability of life-saving formulations in many parts of the country, growing initiatives by government and manufacturers for supply of life-saving preterm birth drugs, particularly in low income and developing countries, are driving the market growth.

Strategic Acquisitions by Key Players to Widen Regional Presence

The leading players in the preterm birth prevention and management market such as AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., and Mylan, are concentrating on organic revenue growth and commercial expansions by mergers and distribution agreements and capturing the untapped potential of the preterm birth prevention and management market.

In 2022, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a largest preterm birth prevention and management drug manufacturer announced the completion of acquisition of Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Inc., a private biopharmaceutical firm. With the acquisition, AMAG received ciraparantag to its development portfolio. This acquisition further strengthened AMAG Pharmaceuticals hold of preterm birth prevention and management business with addition of heparin therapy AMAG acquired the global rights to R&D and marketing of digoxin immune Fab, a drug used to treat severe preeclampsia in pregnant women from Velo Bio, LLC.

More Valuable Insights on Preterm birth prevention and management Market

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the segments from 2014 to 2029. The global preterm birth prevention and management market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Preterm Birth Prevention and Management Market by Category

By Therapy Type:

Progesterone Therapy

Corticosteroid Therapy

Tocolytics Therapy

Antihypertensive Therapy

Magnesium Sulfate Therapy

Heparin Prophylaxis Therapy

Low-Dose Aspirin Therapy

Antibiotics Therapy

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Vaginal

By Patient Type:

Prior Spontaneous PTB

Preeclampsia

Short Cervix

Chronic Hypertension

Insulin-dependent

Twins

Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail Order Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

