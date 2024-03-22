Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Poised for Steady Growth, Reaching US$8.8 Billion By 2034

The global orthopedic braces and supports market is on track for significant growth, with a projected value of US$8.8 billion by 2034. This upward trend represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2024, reflecting the increasing demand for these supportive solutions in managing musculoskeletal conditions and enhancing mobility.

Orthopedic braces and supports offer a wide range of benefits, including pain relief, improved joint stability, and support during recovery from injuries. They play a crucial role in various applications, from post-surgical rehabilitation to chronic pain management and sports injury prevention.

Here are some key drivers propelling the market growth:

Rising Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders: The global aging population and increasingly active lifestyles are leading to a higher incidence of musculoskeletal disorders like arthritis, osteoporosis, and sports injuries.

Focus on Non-Invasive Treatment Options: Healthcare providers are increasingly recommending non-invasive solutions for managing musculoskeletal conditions whenever possible. Orthopedic braces and supports offer an effective and non-invasive approach.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in materials science and design are leading to the development of more comfortable, lightweight, and user-friendly orthopedic braces and supports.

Healthcare providers are increasingly recommending non-invasive solutions for managing musculoskeletal conditions whenever possible. Orthopedic braces and supports offer an effective and non-invasive approach. Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in materials science and design are leading to the development of more comfortable, lightweight, and user-friendly orthopedic braces and supports.

Top Recommended Strategies to Stay Ahead of Market Competition:

Key players can use smart sensors, materials, and biofeedback mechanisms to provide rehabilitation experiences and personalized support for effective rehabilitation bracing solutions.

Companies need to prioritize research to develop new materials, applications, and designs for braces and support to effectively meet the needs of patients and align with emerging trends.

Industry participants can consider collaborating with experts to prepare products validated for science and practical use cases.

Market contenders can offer customization options like personalized support levels and custom-fit braces to meet individual needs effectively.

By focusing on streamlining the purchase process, like offering hassle-free returns and convenient online ordering options, players can build loyalty and trust among their target market.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, OrthoPediatrics Corp. launched the DF2 Brace as a strategy to expand into non-surgical business to treat kids suffering from musculoskeletal injuries.

In September 2023, Enovis Corporation officially disclosed the acquisition of LimaCorporate S.p.A. The acquisition of the latter company added a wide variety of orthopedic medical devices like braces and other support apparatus.

Key Players in the Orthopedic Braces and Support Industry:

DJO, LLC (United States)

Zimmer Biomet (United States

Medtronic (Ireland)

Stryker Corporation (United States)

Össur (Iceland)

NuVasive®, Inc (United States)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (United States)

Globus Medical (United States)

OTTOBOCK (Germany)

AC Mould Engineering Limited (China)

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc (United States)

Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely and Webe (United States)

BSN medical (India)

Becker Orthopedic (United States)

OPPO MEDICAL INC (United States)

Langer Biomechanics (United States)

Frank Stubbs Company Inc. (United States)

DeRoyal Industries, Inc (United States)

Ascent Meditech Limited (India)

Alcare Co., Ltd (Tokyo)

Others

Orthopedic Braces and Support Industry by Category:

By Product:

Braces and Supports Type Knee Braces for Osteoarthritis and Ligament Injuries Post-operational Knee Braces Upper Spine Orthoses TLSOs LSOs Soft Braces Hinged Braces Pneumatic Non-pneumatic Elbow Braces and Supports Wrist Braces and Supports

Pain Management Products Cold Therapy Products DVT Products



By End-user:

Orthopedic Clinics

Over the Counter (OTC)

Hospitals

DME Dealers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

