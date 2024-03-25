Electric Hoist Market Business Development, Type, Size, Share And Opportunities To 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Electric hoists are mechanical lifting devices powered by electricity. They play a crucial role in various industries, streamlining material handling operations and enhancing efficiency. The market encompasses different hoist types like electric chain hoists and electric wire rope hoists.

Market Size and Growth

The global electric hoist market was valued at around USD 1.2 billion in 2022. Experts predict a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a projected value of USD 1.9 billion by 2031.

Market Segmentation

The electric hoist market can be segmented by various factors:

Service Type: Rental, sales, and after-sales services.

Rental, sales, and after-sales services. Sourcing Type: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and aftermarket.

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and aftermarket. Application: Construction, manufacturing, automotive, energy, and others.

Construction, manufacturing, automotive, energy, and others. Industry Vertical: General manufacturing, power generation, shipbuilding, and more.

General manufacturing, power generation, shipbuilding, and more. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America currently holds the largest market share, followed by China and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to demonstrate the highest growth rate due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers: Rising demand for automation and efficiency in material handling. Growth in construction activities globally. Increasing focus on safety standards in workplaces. Development of technologically advanced hoists with improved capacities and features.

Challenges: Stringent safety regulations and compliance requirements. Fluctuations in raw material prices. Intense competition in the market.



Market Trends

Growing popularity of smart electric hoists with integrated features like load monitoring and data analytics.

Increasing adoption of electric hoists in e-commerce fulfillment centers due to their role in efficient product handling.

Rising demand for lightweight and portable electric hoists for ease of use in various applications.

Future Outlook

The electric hoist market is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory due to the aforementioned drivers. Technological advancements, rising safety concerns, and the increasing need for efficient material handling solutions will continue to propel market expansion.

Key Market Study Points

Identification of potential growth segments within the electric hoist market.

Analysis of the impact of government regulations on the industry.

Assessment of emerging technologies and their influence on market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape

The electric hoist market is moderately competitive with a presence of established players and emerging regional participants. Key players include Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Konecranes Oyj, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., and Ingersoll-Rand plc.

Recent Developments

Leading manufacturers are focusing on research and development to introduce advanced electric hoists with higher lifting capacities and improved safety features.

There is a growing trend of strategic partnerships between electric hoist manufacturers and distributors to expand market reach.

