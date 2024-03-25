Aerial Work Platform Market Supply and Demand with Size (Value and Volume) by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — Aerial work platforms, also known as mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) or cherry pickers, are crucial equipment for reaching elevated workspaces. They find application in construction, maintenance, logistics, and various other sectors. The global AWP market was valued at around USD 17.46 billion in 2022.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=55863

Market Size and Growth

Experts predict the AWP market to register a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 8.0% to 8.9% during the forecast period (2023-2031), reaching a valuation of USD 37.61 billion by 2031.

Market Segmentation

The AWP market can be segmented based on various factors:

Service Type: Ownership, Rental

Ownership, Rental Sourcing Type: New, Used

New, Used Application: Construction & Maintenance, Telecommunication & Utility, Others (Aviation, Events)

Construction & Maintenance, Telecommunication & Utility, Others (Aviation, Events) Industry Vertical: Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Utilities

Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Utilities Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the dominant market share throughout the forecast period due to strong growth in construction and telecommunication sectors [2]. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to rapid urbanization and growing infrastructure investments.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers:

Increasing construction activities globally

Growing focus on safety standards in workplaces

Rising demand for maintenance and repair services in various industries

Development of electric and hybrid AWPs for reduced emissions

Challenges:

Stringent safety regulations and rising compliance costs

High initial investment for AWPs

Skilled labor shortage for operating AWPs

Market Trends

Rising adoption of electric and hybrid AWPs for environmental sustainability

Integration of advanced technologies like telematics and IoT for improved efficiency and safety

Increasing focus on rental models for AWPs due to lower upfront costs

Growing demand for compact and versatile AWPs for confined spaces

Future Outlook

The AWP market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing urbanization, growing investments in infrastructure development, and rising safety concerns in workplaces. Technological advancements and the adoption of eco-friendly models are expected to further propel market expansion.

Key Market Study Points

Growth prospects of different AWP types (boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc.)

Impact of regional regulations on the AWP market

The role of rental models in driving AWP adoption

Emerging applications of AWPs in various industries

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the AWP market include JLG Industries, Genie (Terex Corporation), Haulotte Group, Zoomlion, Oshkosh Corporation, Aichi Corporation, Niftylift, and Manitou Group. These companies are constantly innovating to develop new models and cater to diverse customer needs.

Recent Developments

Manufacturers are focusing on developing lightweight and compact AWPs for better maneuverability in congested work areas.

Increased adoption of telematics and data analytics platforms for real-time monitoring of AWP performance and fleet management.

Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=55863<ype=S

Related Trending Reports:

Slip Ring Market- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slip-ring-market-to-reach-us-1-1-bn-by-2030–rising-government-initiatives-to-promote-use-of-green-technology-fuel-sales-opportunities-notes-tmr-301399691.html

Vibrating Conveyor Market – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vibrating-conveyor-market-to-witness-substantial-growth-due-to-extensive-requirement-in-covid-19-vaccine-packaging-procedure-says-tmr-301400830.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube