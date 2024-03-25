Refurbished Medical Equipment Market to Exceed Value of US$ 24 Billion by 2027: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global refurbished medical equipment market was valued at around US$8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 13% to reach the valuation of ~US$ 24 Bn from 2019 to 2027, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, favorable reimbursement policies, rising mergers & acquisitions, and the presence of key players. Refurbished medical equipment includes restored or repaired devices like medical imaging equipment, operating room equipment, and patient monitoring devices.

Factors such as the high original cost of medical equipment, growing disease burden worldwide, and the need for low-cost equipment in hospitals and specialty centers are boosting the demand for refurbished medical equipment. The rise in chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases further fuels this demand, with stringent regulations ensuring quality standards in equipment refurbishment globally.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=858&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Used Versus Refurbished Medical Equipment: Which is better?

Many mistakenly believe used and refurbished medical equipment are identical. However, refurbished equipment is restored to factory standards, while used equipment is cheaper. Companies in the refurbished market benefit from cost savings initiatives in healthcare. They ensure equipment undergoes rigorous testing and repair. Soma Technology, a Connecticut-based supplier, specializes in medical imaging and operating room equipment, contributing to the market’s projected growth in imaging and patient monitoring devices.

Major Players:

Siemens Healthineers AG,GE Healthcare,Canon Medical Systems Corporation,Koninklijke Philips N.V,Atlantis Worldwide, LLC,Block Imaging International, Inc.,Shimadzu Corporation,Hitachi, Ltd.

Segmentation:

Product

Medical Imaging Equipment X-ray Systems Ultrasound Systems MRI Scanners CT Scanner Others



Operating Room Equipment Heart-lung Machines Defibrillators Anesthesia Machines Electrosurgical Units Others



Patient Monitoring Devices Multi-parameter Monitors Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Pulse Oximeters Neonatal Monitors Others



Application

Cardiology

Respiratory and Gastroenterology

Neonatal Care

Orthopedic

Others

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Cost-effectiveness, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for healthcare services, technological advancements, favorable regulations promoting the reuse of medical equipment.

Cost-effectiveness, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for healthcare services, technological advancements, favorable regulations promoting the reuse of medical equipment. Challenges: Concerns regarding product quality and safety, limited awareness, regulatory complexities, reluctance among healthcare providers to adopt refurbished equipment.

Place an Order Copy of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=858<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Market Trends:

Adoption of advanced refurbishment techniques ensuring equipment quality and performance.

Increasing collaborations between equipment manufacturers and refurbishment companies.

Growing emphasis on sustainability and reducing medical waste.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Study Points:

Evaluation of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and trends.

Analysis of market segmentation based on service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Assessment of regulatory landscape and its impact on market growth.

Examination of competitive landscape, key players, and recent developments.

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Endodontic Consumables Market to Exceed Value of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2031

Lithotripsy Device Market to Gain Value of US$ 1.1 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube