Fundus Camera Market to Gain Value of US$ 810.4 Million by 2028, Reveals TMR Review

Transparency Market Research’s most recent report on the global fundus camera market, covering the historical period from 2017 to 2019 and the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, highlights the anticipated growth factors. The report suggests that the rising global geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of retinal disorders are expected to fuel the global fundus camera market in the forecast period.

The global fundus camera market, valued at US$ 464.4 Mn in 2020, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028, reaching US$ 810.4 Mn by 2028. Key players in the market are focusing on regulatory approvals, technological advancements, product launches, and strategic collaborations to drive market expansion. Despite the increasing number of market participants and rising competition, challenges such as the high cost of fundus cameras and a shortage of ophthalmologists in developing countries may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements in Fundus Cameras Accelerate Market Growth

Fundus photography is crucial for imaging the retina and sub-retina of the eye. It aids in diagnosing and monitoring ocular disorders like diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma. Fundus cameras, used by optometrists and ophthalmologists, are categorized into mydriatic and non-mydriatic types.

The global market is saturated due to technological obsolescence, especially in mydriatic cameras. However, manufacturers are innovating with hybrid cameras combining optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fundus photography, enhancing performance and quality. These advancements are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Competition Landscape:

Topcon Corporation,Canon, Inc.,Nidek Co., Ltd.,Epipole Ltd.,iCARE Finland Oy (Revenio Group),Kowa American Corporation,Carl Zeiss Meditec,Optovue Incorporated,Haag-Streit Holding AG,Optomed plc, among others

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Mydriatic Non-mydriatic Hybrid Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)



Portability Handheld Table Top



End-user Hospitals Ophthalmology Clinics Ophthalmic & Optometrists Offices



Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers:

Technological advancements in imaging techniques.

Increasing prevalence of chronic eye diseases.

Growing demand for early disease detection.

Rising healthcare expenditure and investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Market Challenges:

High cost associated with advanced fundus camera systems.

Limited awareness about eye health in certain regions.

Regulatory hurdles and reimbursement issues.

Increase in Global Geriatric Population: Key Driver

The growth and advancement of ophthalmology diagnostic devices are directly influenced by the increasing geriatric population, as elderly individuals are more prone to ocular disorders compared to younger adults. This surge in demand for effective management of eye diseases globally stems from the rise in age-related health issues among the elderly population.

Common ocular disorders prevalent in the geriatric demographic include age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, among others. The consistent aging of the baby boomer population amplifies the necessity and desire for enhanced performance of ophthalmic diagnostic platforms, notably including fundus cameras.

According to the World Population Ageing Report published by the United Nations in 2019, the global population aged 65 years or older reached 703 million in 2019. Projections indicate that this number will double, reaching 1.5 billion by 2050. Notably, the proportion of the population aged 65 years or older has risen from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019 globally. It is anticipated to further increase to 16% by 2050, indicating that one in six people will be aged 65 years or older.

Fundus Camera Market: Key Developments

In July 2021 , Topcon Healthcare acquired VISIA Imaging S.r.l, a company engaged in the manufacturing of ophthalmic devices. This strategic move will improve Topcon’s manufacturing and development capabilities associated with anterior segment devices that include fundus cameras. Moreover, this acquisition is expected to bolster Topcon’s position in the ophthalmic device industry.

, Topcon Healthcare acquired VISIA Imaging S.r.l, a company engaged in the manufacturing of ophthalmic devices. This strategic move will improve Topcon’s manufacturing and development capabilities associated with anterior segment devices that include fundus cameras. Moreover, this acquisition is expected to bolster Topcon’s position in the ophthalmic device industry. In April 2021, Samsung announced the launch of the EYELIKE Fundus Camera to improve access to affordable eye care. The EYELIKE fundus imaging system uses a lens attachment and AI algorithm on Samsung Galaxy smartphones to detect and analyze the images for eye diseases. This launch will strengthen the company’s smartphone-based fundus cameras portfolio and the product is set to witness significant demand in developing countries such as Vietnam, India, Morocco, and Papua New Guinea.

Future Outlook

The fundus camera market is expected to witness sustained growth driven by technological innovations, increasing healthcare awareness, and the growing burden of eye diseases globally. Advancements such as automated screening algorithms, enhanced imaging resolution, and teleophthalmology solutions will shape the future landscape of the market.

Key Market Study Points

Market size and growth projections.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Regulatory environment and policy implications.

Technological innovations and emerging trends.

Regional dynamics and market penetration strategies.

