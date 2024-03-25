Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market to Reach US$ 66 Billion by 2028: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research’s most recent report on the global point-of-care diagnostics market, covering the historical period from 2017 to 2019 and forecasting from 2021 to 2028, highlights the projected market growth driven by rising incidences of diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases. Additionally, advancements in point-of-care technology leading to the development of new and innovative products are expected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

The global market achieved a valuation of US$ 34.1 billion in 2020. Forecasts indicate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028, with an anticipated value of US$ 66 billion by the conclusion of 2028.

Analysts anticipate favorable market conditions, particularly in North America, where rising geriatric demographics and the escalating prevalence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular ailments are expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players.

Moreover, the increasing demand for home healthcare services worldwide is fostering potential growth avenues for stakeholders operating in the point-of-care diagnostics market.

Innovative Strategies Adopted by Market Players to Gain Competitive Benefits

Research and development (R&D) initiatives significantly contribute to fortifying the growth framework of the point-of-care diagnostics market. Companies engage in these endeavors to integrate new technologies into their systems, thereby enhancing their offerings. Moreover, these activities also contribute to augmenting the revenues of market players.

Strategic collaborations play a pivotal role in expanding the scope of the point-of-care diagnostics industry. Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships are crucial for amplifying the presence of players in different regional markets. These collaborative efforts also facilitate the expansion of production capacities, ultimately propelling growth prospects in the market.

Competition Landscape:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,bioMérieux SA,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Nova Biomedical,Siemens AG,Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.,BD,Abbott,Danaher Corporation,Cardinal Health Inc.,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others

Market Segmentation:

Platform Lateral Flow Assays Dipsticks Microfluidics Molecular Diagnostics Immunoassays Others



Application Glucose Monitoring Products Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products Infectious Disease Testing Products Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products Urinalysis Testing Products Cholesterol Testing Products Hematology Testing Products Drugs-of-abuse Testing Products Others



End-user Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Clinics/Physician Offices Home Care Others



Technological Innovations to Boost Market Growth

Technological innovations are driving growth in the global point-of-care diagnostics market, offering early, safe, and accurate results for diagnosis.

The introduction of the fifth generation HIV test allows for early detection of HIV infection by diagnosing HIV antigen, providing comprehensive information about a person’s HIV status. This test can detect and identify both HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies and the p24 antigen individually in one blood sample.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) has prioritized bedside diagnostics to improve turnaround time and ease of use compared to lab-based PCR tests. Rapid antigen tests, alternative DNA amplification technologies, and innovative sensors placed close to patients are being utilized.

Smartphones, equipped with built-in sensors, high-resolution cameras, and high-speed wireless connectivity, are being utilized as minicomputers for sensitive data quantification in mobile point-of-care testing. They serve as standalone sensors and detectors in various applications.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Growing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tests

Technological advancements in point-of-care testing devices

Rising geriatric population

Government initiatives to promote point-of-care diagnostics

Market Challenges:

Stringent regulatory requirements

Limited reimbursement policies

High cost associated with point-of-care testing devices

Issues related to quality control and standardization

Key Developments:

In February 2022 , Mylab Discovery Solutions announced the approval and launch of CoviSwift for testing for COVID-19. CoviSwift is the first point-of-care testing solution that can be used in small labs, in-hospital labs, and airports. CoviSwift is driven by RT-PCR gold standard technology as against the CoviSelf rapid antigen home testing kit. The test is expected to be available in the market by early February.

, Mylab Discovery Solutions announced the approval and launch of CoviSwift for testing for COVID-19. CoviSwift is the first point-of-care testing solution that can be used in small labs, in-hospital labs, and airports. CoviSwift is driven by RT-PCR gold standard technology as against the CoviSelf rapid antigen home testing kit. The test is expected to be available in the market by early February. In April 2021, CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive merger agreement with LumiraDx Limited. The combination reflects a value of US$ 5.0 Bn for Lumira’s existing equity. Since its formation, LumiraDx has raised US$ 700 Mn in equity capital including investments by Morningside Ventures, U.S. Boston Capital Corporation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management, and other global strategic partners.

Market Trends

Some notable trends shaping the point-of-care diagnostics market include the adoption of portable and handheld devices, integration of wireless and smartphone connectivity, development of multiplexed assays for simultaneous testing of multiple analytes, and the emergence of lab-on-a-chip technologies.

Key Market Study Points

Key areas of focus for market study include:

Technological advancements and innovation

Regulatory landscape and compliance requirements

Competitive analysis and market positioning

Consumer preferences and demand dynamics

Strategic partnerships and collaborations

