Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Size to Exceed US$ 68.58 Billion by End of 2028, TMR Report

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices

Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market, valued at US$ 34.03 billion in 2020, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028, reaching US$ 68.58 billion by 2028. The increasing demand for these devices is fueled by growing health awareness and the prevalence of respiratory disorders worldwide, alongside a rise in surgical procedures globally. Technological advancements, the presence of competitive manufacturers, and digitalization are enabling companies to maintain a competitive edge in the market. To capitalize on revenue opportunities and gain competitive advantages, companies in the industry are urged to accelerate product development. However, the high cost of these devices remains a significant barrier to market growth.

An anesthetic machine, also known as an anesthesia machine, is a medical apparatus utilized to produce and blend a fresh flow of medical gases and inhalational anesthetic agents. Its primary function is to induce and sustain anesthesia during medical procedures.

Respiratory devices, on the other hand, mechanically deliver respiratory gas to patients experiencing impaired respiratory function. Typically enriched with oxygen, the respiratory gas is conveyed into the lungs using positive pressure generated by the device.

Increase in Incidence of Chronic Pulmonary Disease: Key Driver

New estimates from the World Health Organization indicate that Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is poised to become the third leading cause of death by 2030. In the United States alone, approximately 15.7 million people were diagnosed with COPD in 2018, with over 50% of adults exhibiting low pulmonary function unaware of their condition. The growing geriatric population afflicted by COPDs and asthma is expected to drive the expansion of the anesthesia and respiratory devices market. Consequently, the increase in pulmonary diseases is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Major Players:

AirSep,B. Braun Melsungen AG,CareFusion Corporation,Covidien plc,Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,Getinge Group, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare,GE Healthcare,Philips Healthcare,Smiths Medical,Teleflex Incorporated

Market Segmentation:

  • Product Type
    • Anesthesia Devices
      • Anesthesia Machines
        • Anesthesia Workstations
        • Anesthesia Ventilators
        • Anesthesia Monitors
        • Anesthesia Delivery Machines
      • Anesthesia Disposables
        • Anesthesia Masks
        • Anesthesia Accessories
    • Respiratory Devices
      • Respiratory Equipment
        • Humidifiers
        • Nebulizers
        • Positive Airway Pressure Devices
        • Oxygen Concentrators
        • Reusable Resuscitators
        • Ventilators
        • Respiratory Inhalers
      • Respiratory Disposables
        • Disposables Oxygen Masks
        • Resuscitators
        • Tracheostomy Tubes
        • Oxygen Cannula
      • Respiratory Measurement Devices
        • Pulse Oximeter Systems
        • Capnographs
        • Spirometers
        • Peak Flow Meters
  • End-user
    • Hospitals
    • Specialty Centers
    • Others

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers:

  • Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases
  • Technological advancements in anesthesia and respiratory devices
  • Increasing surgical procedures globally
  • Growing geriatric population
  • Favorable reimbursement policies

Challenges:

  • High cost associated with advanced devices
  • Stringent regulatory requirements
  • Limited accessibility to healthcare in certain regions

North America to Lead Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented into several key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market throughout the forecast period. North America held a substantial share of the global market in 2020 and is expected to continue expanding at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2028.

Market Trends:

  • Shift towards portable and lightweight anesthesia and respiratory devices
  • Increasing adoption of telehealth services for respiratory care
  • Integration of artificial intelligence and IoT in respiratory devices
  • Growing popularity of disposable respiratory products for infection control

Future Outlook:

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by ongoing technological innovations, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for advanced respiratory care solutions. Market players are likely to focus on product development and strategic collaborations to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key Market Study Points:

  • Market size and growth projections
  • Regional analysis and market dynamics
  • Competitive landscape and strategic initiatives
  • Technological advancements and innovation trends
  • Regulatory landscape and reimbursement scenarios

