Breast Imaging Market to Grow at 8% CAGR during 2020 – 2028, TMR Study

Breast imaging techniques encompass the capture of images of breast tissues crucial for breast cancer diagnosis and screening. Technologies like mammography, breast MRI, breast ultrasound, and molecular imaging are employed for this purpose. Mammography serves as the standard screening technique, while breast MRI and ultrasound complement mammography for detailed imaging. The breast imaging market has seen remarkable growth owing to heightened awareness of early breast cancer detection benefits and the high prevalence of breast cancer. Technologies used in breast imaging include ionizing and non-ionizing methods.

Breast imaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2028 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2028.

Digital Breast Imaging and Patient Communication Improve Clinical Outcomes

Early cancer detection has emerged as a critical concern for women globally, prompting healthcare companies to enhance their capabilities in digital breast imaging for improved cancer diagnosis. These advancements are driving revenue growth in the breast imaging market, projected to reach approximately US$ 7 billion by the close of 2028. Concurrently, clinicians are enhancing their proficiency in FDA-approved breast imaging technologies, bolstering their credibility. These technologies play a pivotal role in supporting various clinical research studies and facilitating the development of innovative products aimed at breast cancer management.

Breast Imaging Market: Major Players

GE Healthcare,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Hologic, Inc.,Siemens Healthineers,Fujifilm Holding Corporation,Canon Medical Systems Corporation,Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc.,Dilon Technologies, Inc.,,Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher).

Segmentation:

Technology

Ionizing Breast Imaging

Mammography Analog Mammography Digital Mammography

Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT)

Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)

Nonionizing Breast Imaging

Breast Ultrasound

Breast MRI

Breast Thermography

Automated Whole-breast Ultrasound (AWBU)

Others

End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Centers

Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers:

Growing incidences of breast cancer globally

Technological advancements in breast imaging modalities

Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure

Increasing awareness regarding early detection and screening programs

Challenges:

High cost associated with advanced imaging techniques

Limited access to healthcare facilities in rural and remote areas

Concerns regarding radiation exposure in mammography

Regional Overview: Breast Imaging Market

In terms of region, the global breast imaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries and sub-regions.

The current and future market value in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report from 2018 to 2028, with their CAGRs from 2020 to 2028.

, with their CAGRs from to The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and useful insights of the market which would help new companies willing to enter the market and existing companies to increase market shares, and help in the decision-making process

Breast Imaging Market: Drivers

The breast imaging market is set for significant growth driven by factors such as the high incidence of breast cancer and aging demographics. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer accounted for 11.6% of total cancer cases in 2018, with 2.1 million new diagnoses and 627,000 deaths worldwide. Breast cancer is prevalent in 140 out of 184 countries globally, with projections suggesting a rise to 2.1 million cases by 2030, as per the World Cancer Research Fund.

Government initiatives aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer are also contributing to market growth. Initiatives like the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) in the United States offer free or low-cost mammograms and pap tests to women with limited income and insurance coverage. Legislation such as the Breast and Cervical Cancer Mortality Prevention Act of 1990 further encourages breast screening efforts in the U.S.

In summary, the breast imaging market is expected to thrive due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, aging populations, and government-led initiatives to promote early detection and screening programs.

Future Outlook

The future of the breast imaging market appears promising, with advancements in technology and increasing emphasis on personalized medicine expected to drive market growth. Moreover, initiatives aimed at early detection and awareness campaigns are anticipated to further propel market expansion.

Key Market Study Points

Analysis of market dynamics including drivers, challenges, and trends

Examination of market segmentation and regional analysis

Assessment of competitive landscape and key market players

Evaluation of recent developments such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches

