Mechanical Ventilators Market to Reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2027, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research has released its latest report on the global mechanical ventilators market, covering the historical period from 2017 to 2018 and providing forecasts up to 2027. The market is primarily fueled by the increasing incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and a growing geriatric population. Effective management of ventilator use in patients suffering from COPD and ARDS significantly influences overall patient outcomes.

The report indicates that the global mechanical ventilators market was valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2018. Projections suggest a robust growth trajectory, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% to reach a value of US$ 5.5 Bn from 2019 to 2027.

The global mechanical ventilators market is expected to experience heightened sales in the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing elderly population and rising incidence of respiratory diseases. Mechanical ventilators serve as artificial breathing devices primarily employed in treating patients with severe medical conditions. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worldwide.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to contribute significantly to the revenues of the global mechanical ventilators market among end-users. This projection is supported by a notable increase in the number of hospital beds worldwide and the rising population of critically ill patients.

Constant Increase in Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases: Key Driver

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines chronic respiratory diseases as medical conditions that impact the airways and lung structures. These include common ailments such as asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease (COPD) encompassing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchitis, and emphysema, as well as lung cancer, neoplasms of respiratory and intrathoracic organs, pulmonary heart disease, and diseases of pulmonary circulation.

According to WHO, approximately 65 million individuals suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) annually, with 3 million succumbing to it, making it the third-leading cause of death worldwide.

Leading players:

Teleflex Incorporated,VYAIRE,Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,GE Healthcare,Medtronic plc,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Smiths Medical,ResMed Inc.,Bunnell Inc.,,Getinge AB.

Segmentation:

Product

Critical Care Ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators

Transport and Portable Ventilators

Interface

Invasive

Non-invasive

End-user

Home Care

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key Developments:

In April, 2020, U.S. government under the Defense Production Act- issues US $1.1Bn in ventilator contracts to Koninklijke Philips N.V. and G.E. Healthcare.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Technological advancements in ventilator systems. Aging population and increasing healthcare expenditure. Rising demand for homecare ventilation solutions.

Challenges: High cost associated with advanced ventilator systems. Regulatory hurdles and compliance requirements. Limited access to healthcare in certain regions.



Market Trends:

Adoption of portable and wearable ventilators for enhanced mobility and patient comfort.

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms for personalized ventilation management.

Shift towards telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions for ventilator management in homecare settings.

Emphasis on developing energy-efficient and eco-friendly ventilator systems.

Key Market Study Points:

Market dynamics analysis including drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Assessment of market segmentation and regional outlook.

Competitive landscape analysis highlighting key players, market share, and strategic initiatives.

Regulatory framework analysis and impact assessment on market growth.

Future market outlook and growth prospects.

