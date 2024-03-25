3D Printing in Medical Applications Market to Reach US$ 2.76 Billion by 2028, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research’s recent report forecasts that the global market for 3D printing in medical applications will be driven by a surge in demand for customized solutions during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

The global 3D printing in medical applications market was valued at US$ 893.9 million in 2020, with an estimated CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2028. By the end of 2028, it is projected to surpass US$ 2.76 billion.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions in medical equipment supply have prompted companies in the 3D printing sector to offer hospital respiratory support apparatus. Despite technical and regulatory challenges, med-tech firms are urged to boost R&D investments to overcome hurdles and focus on pharmaceutical formulations.

3D printing technology holds promise in hastening design processes, enabling the iteration of complex designs in days instead of weeks. In-house 3D printing is streamlining prototype lead-times. Professionals worldwide are leveraging 3D printing to innovate patient- and customer-specific insoles and orthoses.

Can R&D in 3D Printing Transform the Development of New Medicines?

Even though 3D printing technology has many technical and regulatory challenges, these problems are being solved by increasing R&D investment. This investment is necessary for the development of new medicines and for accelerating the arrival of personalized & intelligent drug delivery.

3D printing has the potential to realize the precise shaping of a variety of materials and overcome the issues of conventional preparation technology in many aspects. This technology is providing new methods for pharmaceutical investigation and fosters the development of personalized drug delivery.

Competition Landscape:

Nanoscribe GmbH,3D Systems Corporation,EnvisionTEC GmbH,Voxeljet Technology GmbH,Stratasys Ltd.,Materialise NV, among others

Market Segmentation:

By Application Surgical Guides Orthopedic Dental Cranio-maxillofacial Implants Orthopedic Dental Cranio-maxillofacial Surgical Instruments Bioengineering



By Technology Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Photopolymerization Stereolithography Two-Photon Polymerization Digital Light Processing Droplet Deposition Manufacturing Inkjet Printing Fused Deposition Modeling Multiphase Jet Solidification



By Raw Material Metals Polymers Ceramics Biological Cells



Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers:

Personalized Healthcare Solutions Cost-Effectiveness and Time Efficiency Technological Advancements in 3D Printing Growing Demand for Organ Transplants

Challenges:

Regulatory Hurdles and Compliance Issues Intellectual Property Concerns Limited Reimbursement Policies Material Biocompatibility and Quality Assurance

Market Trends:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Enhanced Design and Printing Expansion of 3D Bioprinting for Organ and Tissue Engineering Adoption of 3D Printed Pharmaceuticals Collaboration between Industry Players and Research Institutions

3D Printing in Medical Applications Market: Key Developments

In October 2021 , Houston-based Volumetric, Inc., a startup specializing in 3D bioprinting of replacement organs and tissue, was acquired by South Carolina-based 3D Systems Corp. The transaction, which involves around half stock and half cash payments, is valued at US$ 400 Mn.

, Houston-based Volumetric, Inc., a startup specializing in 3D bioprinting of replacement organs and tissue, was acquired by South Carolina-based 3D Systems Corp. The transaction, which involves around half stock and half cash payments, is valued at US$ 400 Mn. In April 2018 , EnvisionTEC, a leading global manufacturer of desktop and full-production 3D printers and materials, announced two new medical-grade materials that make printing parts for implantation in humans safe and easy. The company’s two new ready-to-print medical grade (MG) materials – a liquid silicone rubber and a biodegradable PCL polyester ― are manufactured with the main purity and can be fixed in humans after 3D printing on the company’s 3D-Bioplotter series printers.

, EnvisionTEC, a leading global manufacturer of desktop and full-production 3D printers and materials, announced two new medical-grade materials that make printing parts for implantation in humans safe and easy. The company’s two new ready-to-print medical grade (MG) materials – a liquid silicone rubber and a biodegradable PCL polyester ― are manufactured with the main purity and can be fixed in humans after 3D printing on the company’s 3D-Bioplotter series printers. In October 2021, Stratasys entered into a partnership with France-based med-tech startup Bone 3D that will see healthcare institutions in France gain direct access to Stratasys 3D printing equipment

Creating Patient-specific Organ Replicas to Drive Market

3D printing is used to create patient-specific organ replicas that surgeons can use to practice before performing complex operations. This technique expedites procedures while minimizing patient trauma.

This type of procedure has been used successfully in surgeries ranging from full-face transplants to spinal procedures and has become more common. Moreover, the market is projected to be propelled by a technological revolution in 3D printing in medical applications.

The usage of 3D printing in medicine can provide numerous advantages, including customization and personalization of medical products, drugs, and equipment; cost-effectiveness, increased productivity, democratization of design & manufacturing, and improved collaboration

Future Outlook: The future of 3D printing in medical applications appears promising, with a paradigm shift towards patient-centric care and innovative treatment modalities. As technology continues to evolve, the market will witness novel applications and improved patient outcomes.

Key Market Study Points:

Adoption rate across different medical applications and industry verticals

Impact of regulatory frameworks on market dynamics

Technological advancements and their influence on market growth

Competitive landscape analysis and strategic initiatives of key players

Consumer preferences and market entry barriers

