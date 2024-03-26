Life Sciences BPO Market to Develop at CAGR of 7.9% during Forecast Period: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Based on the most recent research report by Transparency Market Research concerning the global life sciences BPO market, spanning from 2017 to 2018 for historical data and forecasting from 2019 to 2027, several key factors are propelling the market forward. These include the escalating demand for cost-effective pharmaceuticals, the expiration of patents, and the prevailing uncertain economic landscape. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly turning to various outsourcing services, a trend expected to bolster the global life sciences BPO market throughout the forecast period.

The report indicates that the global life sciences BPO market achieved a valuation of approximately US$ 214 billion in 2018. Furthermore, it forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% to reach a value of US$ 419.6 Bn from 2019 to 2027, signifying robust expansion prospects for the market in the coming years.

Technological Advancements in Life Sciences BPO: A Key Driver

In the contemporary market landscape, strategic outsourcing services emerge as pivotal solutions for pharmaceutical companies grappling with numerous challenges, including stagnant productivity volume, regulatory shifts, pricing pressures, and narrower profit margins. Strategic outsourcing has now become standard practice within the industry, offering an extensive array of services ranging from initial screening and lead identification to toxicology, pre-clinical studies, clinical trials, manufacturing, and marketing.

Over the past few years, the pharmaceutical outsourcing market, particularly Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs), has undergone significant evolution and is poised for robust growth in the coming decade. Outsourcing has emerged as a viable and advantageous business strategy for not only pharmaceutical entities but also for biotechnology and life sciences industries. It facilitates the delegation of non-core activities to outsourcing partners, thereby allowing companies to direct their focus towards critical areas such as distribution networks, competitive advantage, future growth initiatives, marketing strategies, and other vital concerns essential for survival in a competitive marketplace.

Competition Landscape:

IQVIA,Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings,Syneos Health, Inc.,Parexel International Corporation,PRA Health Sciences, Inc.,Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.,WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.,ICON plc,Medpace Holdings, Inc.,Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

Life Sciences BPO Market – Segmentation

Service Type

Contract Manufacturing Organizations Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Final Dosage Form Packaging



Contract Research Organizations Drug Discovery PreClinical Trials Clinical Trials (I, II, III, IV) Medical Writing Pharmacovigilance Clinical Data Management Regulatory Services Clinical Monitoring Biostatistics Protocol Development Site Management



Contract Sales Organizations

Others

Stringent Regulatory Approval Processes in Different Countries to Hamper Life Sciences BPO Market

Clinical trials and other research processes are frequently outsourced to multiple countries simultaneously. These destination countries often have distinct guidelines and regulatory processes concerning drugs, filings, and clinical trials.

Conducting multi-location trials for a single drug across various countries presents a challenge for pharmaceutical companies, as each country requires adherence to its unique procedures. This diversity in regulatory requirements poses a significant hurdle for research outsourcing across different countries. Consequently, companies may opt to limit outsourcing to a single destination country to streamline the process and mitigate regulatory complexities.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Increasing cost pressures, growing complexity in healthcare operations, focus on core competencies, technological advancements, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Challenges: Data security concerns, regulatory compliance issues, quality control, cultural and language barriers in offshore outsourcing.

Market Trends:

Integration of AI and Automation: Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and reduce costs. Focus on Patient-Centric Services: Shift towards patient-centric outsourcing services to enhance patient engagement, improve outcomes, and comply with regulatory requirements.

Shift towards patient-centric outsourcing services to enhance patient engagement, improve outcomes, and comply with regulatory requirements. Partnerships and Collaborations: Strategic alliances between pharmaceutical companies and BPO service providers to leverage complementary strengths and foster innovation.

Key Developments:

In June 2018 , Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings acquired Sciformix Corporation, a scientific process outsourcing company engaged in offering pharmacovigilance and regulatory solutions to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. The acquisition strengthened the company’s position in the later phases of drug and device development, primarily for post-marketing pharmacovigilance and market access solutions.

, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings acquired Sciformix Corporation, a scientific process outsourcing company engaged in offering pharmacovigilance and regulatory solutions to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. The acquisition strengthened the company’s position in the later phases of drug and device development, primarily for post-marketing pharmacovigilance and market access solutions. In September 2017 , Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings acquired Chiltern, which became a part of the company’s CDD segment. This acquisition enabled the former to strengthen its position in the global CRO services market.

, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings acquired Chiltern, which became a part of the company’s CDD segment. This acquisition enabled the former to strengthen its position in the global CRO services market. Syneos Health, Inc. entered into several partnerships to consolidate its position in the market and expand its customer base. For instance, in November 2019, the company entered into a partnership with AiCure, an AI and advanced data analytics company, to optimize patient engagement and trial success.

Key Market Study Points:

Market Size and Growth Rate

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional Analysis

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Competitive Landscape

Recent Developments

