Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market to Register US$ 380 Million Revenue by the end of 2027, Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum, remains a global concern primarily transmitted through sexual activity, typically via contact with an infected individual’s sore. In response to this ongoing issue, the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market is expected to witness significant expansion.

Diagnostic tests for syphilis play a crucial role in identifying infections. As per guidelines from organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the International Union Against Sexually Transmitted Infections (IUSTI), serological tests conducted on blood samples remain the standard diagnostic method. These tests typically involve at least one treponemal antigen test (syphilis immunoassay diagnostics) alongside a non-treponemal antigen test to confirm the presence of syphilis.

In 2018, the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market was valued at approximately US$ 310 million. Projections indicate that by 2027, this market is expected to reach around US$ 380 million. This growth trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2% to reach ~US$ 380 Mn during the forecast period spanning from 2019 to 2027.

PCR Gains Popularity as Non-invasive Specimen for Effective Diagnosis of Syphilis

Recent progress in molecular biology has propelled the widespread adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques, particularly the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), within the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics domain. PCR technology has emerged as a pivotal tool in the diagnosis of syphilis, with healthcare industries in this sector actively developing diverse PCR methodologies tailored for clinical and laboratory settings. The versatility and efficacy of PCR have made it increasingly integral to healthcare applications, facilitating comprehensive exploration and widespread use in the field.

The rapid evolution of PCR technology has ushered in advancements in real-time PCR, nested PCR, and multiplex PCR methodologies. PCR’s exceptional sensitivity and specificity render it particularly well-suited for the early detection of syphilis, while routine PCR techniques have garnered significant traction in diagnosing secondary syphilis. To address the diagnostic challenges posed by atypical cases of syphilis affecting areas such as the vertebrae, eyes, and tonsils, healthcare companies operating in the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market are intensifying their research and development efforts, leveraging molecular biology techniques.

Major Players:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.),Becton,Dickinson and Company,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,Siemens Healthineers AG,DiaSorin S.p.A.,Abbott Laboratories,Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (a part of Carlyle Group),Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.,bioMérieux SA,Fujirebio (Miraca Group)

Segmentation:

Product

Analyzers

Kits & Reagents

Technology

ELISA

CLIA

Others

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Blood Banks

Others

Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market: Drivers

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) have become a global epidemic, with more than 1 million people acquiring sexually transmitted infections (STIs) every day, according to the 2016 World Health Organization (WHO) research. Each year, there are approximately 350 million new cases of curable STIs, including chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis, with 6 million new cases reported. This surge presents significant opportunities for the syphilis immunoassay diagnostic market.

Gestational syphilis poses a grave concern, affecting over 1 million pregnant women globally, driving demand for syphilis immunoassay diagnostics. Syphilis, primarily transmitted through sexual activity, remains a significant public health issue worldwide. The spread of STDs is attributed to social, economic, and biological factors, disproportionately affecting disenfranchised individuals and those in high-risk sexual networks. Socioeconomic factors further boost the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostic market due to compromised access to healthcare and health-seeking behavior.

Trends:

Preparing reagents for testing is time-consuming, but ready-to-use reagents offer significant advantages. They save time by eliminating the need for dilutions, calculations, and pipetting, while also preventing contamination. Consequently, there is a high demand for these reagents in hospitals and clinical laboratories, driving the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market.

Furthermore, technological advancements are enhancing diagnostic procedures, leading to more effective diagnosis. Hospitals and labs in emerging economies in Asia Pacific are now equipped with advanced analyzers, enabling them to conduct a larger number of syphilis tests and provide appropriate treatment options. For example, Thailand achieved a significant milestone in June 2016 by becoming the first country in Asia to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of syphilis, thanks to reduced transmission rates to less than 2%.

These factors collectively contribute to the positive growth of the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics landscape.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Developments:

On October 03, 2017, Abbott announced the acquisition of Alere Inc., a provider of diagnostic devices and services, for nearly US$ 5,300.0 Mn .

. In June 2017, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. received FDA approval for its BioPlex 2200 syphilis total & RPR assay, a novel testing method for the diagnosis of syphilis infection.

Future Outlook:

The Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market is projected to witness steady growth in the coming years, driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing awareness campaigns, and government initiatives aimed at controlling STIs.

Key Market Study Points:

Understanding the regulatory landscape governing diagnostic tests.

Analyzing the competitive landscape and identifying key players.

Assessing market dynamics such as drivers, challenges, and trends.

Identifying growth opportunities in emerging markets.

