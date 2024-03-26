Transdermal Skin Patches Market to Reach Value of US$ 11.5 Billion by 2031, Reveals Report by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

In 2022, the global Transdermal Skin Patches industry amassed a valuation of US$ 7.7 billion. Projections suggest a steady growth trajectory, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% expected from 2023 to 2031. By the culmination of 2031, the industry is anticipated to surpass US$ 11.5 billion in value.

Analysts offer a positive perspective on the market scenario, attributing the burgeoning value of the transdermal skin patches market to several factors. Research and development endeavors focusing on advanced transdermal patches, coupled with the increasing recognition of the advantages of transdermal medicines compared to oral and ingested medications, serve as primary drivers for market growth. The appeal lies in the convenience, non-invasiveness, and the ability of transdermal patches to maintain consistent drug concentrations in the bloodstream. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of pain-related disorders and the global burden of tobacco use are identified as additional contributors to the expanding global market.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2245&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Transdermal skin patches serve as a method to transport active drug ingredients through the skin into the bloodstream, bypassing first-pass metabolism and enzymatic degradation. This delivery system ensures steady plasma concentrations of drugs, enhancing therapeutic outcomes. Commercially available patches offer convenience and durability, lasting up to seven days, and are utilized for various conditions including osteoporosis, migraines, Alzheimer’s disease, and hormonal imbalances. By avoiding gastrointestinal toxicity and enzymatic degradation, transdermal patches provide a non-invasive alternative to traditional drug delivery methods, leading to increased demand and market growth.

Advantages of Transdermal Medicines Over Oral and Ingested Medications