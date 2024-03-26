Transdermal Skin Patches Market to Reach Value of US$ 11.5 Billion by 2031, Reveals Report by TMR

Posted on 2024-03-26 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Transdermal Skin Patches

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

In 2022, the global Transdermal Skin Patches industry amassed a valuation of US$ 7.7 billion. Projections suggest a steady growth trajectory, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% expected from 2023 to 2031. By the culmination of 2031, the industry is anticipated to surpass US$ 11.5 billion in value.

Analysts offer a positive perspective on the market scenario, attributing the burgeoning value of the transdermal skin patches market to several factors. Research and development endeavors focusing on advanced transdermal patches, coupled with the increasing recognition of the advantages of transdermal medicines compared to oral and ingested medications, serve as primary drivers for market growth. The appeal lies in the convenience, non-invasiveness, and the ability of transdermal patches to maintain consistent drug concentrations in the bloodstream. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of pain-related disorders and the global burden of tobacco use are identified as additional contributors to the expanding global market.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2245&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Transdermal skin patches serve as a method to transport active drug ingredients through the skin into the bloodstream, bypassing first-pass metabolism and enzymatic degradation. This delivery system ensures steady plasma concentrations of drugs, enhancing therapeutic outcomes. Commercially available patches offer convenience and durability, lasting up to seven days, and are utilized for various conditions including osteoporosis, migraines, Alzheimer’s disease, and hormonal imbalances. By avoiding gastrointestinal toxicity and enzymatic degradation, transdermal patches provide a non-invasive alternative to traditional drug delivery methods, leading to increased demand and market growth.

Advantages of Transdermal Medicines Over Oral and Ingested Medications

In a field where the advantages of different drug delivery methods are meticulously considered, transdermal medication stands out as a compelling option when compared to oral and ingested medications. The potential gastrointestinal side effects commonly associated with oral drugs, such as nausea or stomach discomfort, can be avoided with the use of transdermal patches.

By circumventing the digestive system and the initial metabolism process, transdermal patches guarantee a steady and consistent dosage of medication over an extended period. This adaptable approach has wide-ranging applications, facilitating the delivery of drugs for various conditions, including chronic pain, motion sickness, and hormone replacement therapy.

Key Players:

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Viatris Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Novartis AG, Luye Pharma Group, Samyang Holdings Corporation, Teikoku Pharma, AdhexPharma, Sparsha Pharma International Pvt. Ltd., and Gedeon Richter Plc.

Segmentation:

  • Product Type
    • Reservoir
    • Drug-in-Adhesive
      • Single Layer
      • Multilayer
    • Microneedle
    • Matrix
    • Others (Vapor, etc.)
  • Application
    • Pain Management
    • Hormonal Disorders
    • Smoking Reduction and Cessation Aid
    • Neurological Disorders
    • Cardiovascular Disorders
    • Others (Motion Sickness, Overactive Bladder, etc.)
  • Sales Type
    • Prescription
    • Over-the-Counter (OTC)
  • Distribution Channel
    • Hospital Pharmacies
    • Retail Pharmacies
    • Online Pharmacies

High Demand for Prescription-based Transdermal Skin Patches

The prescription sales segment is poised to dominate the global market in the coming years, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for convenient and efficient drug delivery systems.

Designed to administer specific medications directly through the skin, prescription-based transdermal skin patches are witnessing significant popularity among both healthcare professionals and patients.

These patches facilitate controlled and sustained release of medications, offering several advantages such as enhanced patient compliance and reduced side effects. Consequently, they have emerged as the preferred choice for delivering various therapeutic agents including analgesics, hormone replacement therapies, and cardiovascular drugs, solidifying their dominance in the transdermal skin patches market.

Key Developments:

  • In April 2023, researchers at MIT University developed a wearable patch that enables painless skin patch delivery. The patch utilizes painless ultrasonic waves to create tiny channels, allowing drugs to pass through the tough outer layer of the skin. This innovative approach holds the potential for delivering treatments for various skin conditions. This patch can also be adapted for delivering muscle relaxants, hormones, and other drugs.
  • In September 2022, Corium, Inc. introduced a transdermal patch for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The patch, known as ADLARITY (donepezil transdermal system), is now available for prescription use in the U.S. This patch is specifically designed for patients with mild, moderate, or severe dementia of the Alzheimer’s type. ADLARITY received approval from the FDA, making it the first and only patch with once-weekly formulations of either 5 mg/day or 10 mg/day.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

  • Drivers:
    • Growing preference for non-invasive drug delivery methods
    • Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
    • Technological advancements in patch design and materials
    • Rising geriatric population
  • Challenges:
    • Stringent regulatory requirements for product approval
    • Concerns regarding skin irritation and allergies
    • Limited efficacy for certain drug molecules

Get This Exclusive Report, Instantly: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2245&ltype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Market Trends:

  • Integration of digital technologies for remote monitoring and dose tracking
  • Development of microneedle patches for enhanced drug delivery efficiency
  • Expansion of product portfolios by key market players through strategic collaborations and acquisitions
  • Increasing focus on personalized medicine and customized patch formulations

Future Outlook: The transdermal skin patches market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, driven by advancements in patch technology, increasing research and development activities, and the rising demand for patient-centric drug delivery solutions. Moreover, the market is expected to witness a surge in partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and patch manufacturers to develop innovative treatment options for various medical conditions.

Key Market Study Points:

  • Market size and forecast analysis
  • Competitive landscape assessment
  • Regulatory landscape evaluation
  • Technological advancements and innovation
  • Pricing analysis and reimbursement scenarios
  • Market penetration strategies
  • Consumer behavior analysis and market trends

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Mining Equipment Market to Reach US$ 345 Bn by 2031

Hearing Aids Market | How Rise in Prevalence Increased Demand among many Countries

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com    
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution