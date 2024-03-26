Blood Glucose Test Strips Market to Reach US$ 9,700 Million by 2026, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Blood glucose test strips serve the crucial function of measuring glucose levels in the bloodstream. In terms of revenue, the global market for blood glucose test strips was valued at US$ 8,000 million in 2017. Projections indicate a steady growth trajectory, with an anticipated value of around US$ 9,700 million by 2026. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) surpassing 2.0% from 2018 to 2026. The primary drivers fueling this growth include the escalating prevalence of diabetes and heightened awareness regarding continuous glucose monitoring for effective diabetes management. As these trends persist, they are expected to propel the global blood glucose test strips market throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global prevalence of diabetes is set to surge due to lifestyle changes, malnutrition, and genetic factors. Recognized as a significant fatal disease by government and private entities in the diabetes industry, it has spurred numerous manufacturers worldwide to develop innovative diabetes products. Recent developments, such as the FDA clearance for DarioHealth Corp.’s blood glucose monitoring system, signify a positive trend in the market. However, challenges like product recalls and pricing pressures from intense competition may hinder the growth of the global blood glucose test strips market in the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2424&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Key companies:

Abbott Laboratories, AgaMatrix, Inc., (Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG) PHC Holdings Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LifeScan, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Sanofi, Trividia Health, Inc., and B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Segmentation:

Technology

Wicking Technology

Channel Technology

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Retailer

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide.

Technological advancements in blood glucose monitoring devices.

Growing adoption of point-of-care testing.

Rising awareness about the importance of regular blood glucose monitoring.

Challenges:

High cost associated with continuous monitoring devices.

Limited access to healthcare facilities in rural areas.

Lack of reimbursement policies in certain regions.

Market Trends:

Shift towards non-invasive or minimally invasive glucose monitoring technologies.

Integration of data management systems with glucose monitoring devices for better patient management.

Development of smart glucose monitoring systems with connectivity features.

Growing preference for disposable test strips due to convenience and hygiene.

Place an Order Copy of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2424<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Future Outlook:

The Blood Glucose Test Strips Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing diabetic population, and growing awareness about the importance of regular blood glucose monitoring. The market is likely to witness the emergence of innovative, user-friendly, and cost-effective solutions for diabetes management.

Key Market Study Points:

Understanding consumer preferences and demands.

Analyzing the competitive landscape and market positioning.

Identifying growth opportunities in untapped markets.

Assessing regulatory and reimbursement policies.

Monitoring technological advancements and innovation in the field.

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Fishing Waders Market to Gain Value of US$ 1,709.1 Million by 2031

Veterinary Endoscopes Market to Gain Value of US$ 846.0 Mn by 2027

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube