Surgical Navigation Systems Market to Reach Value of US$ 1.4 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

The global surgical navigation systems industry, valued at US$ 0.8 billion in 2021, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031, reaching over US$ 1.4 billion by 2031. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing delays in surgical procedures, the rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and robot-navigated surgeries post-pandemic peak is expected to drive demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive devices. Efforts to spread awareness about orthopedic, ENT, and neurological disorders have increased the number of surgeries performed globally. Additionally, the launch of new products by surgical navigation companies is anticipated to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Surgical navigation systems aid surgeons in precisely reaching the targeted anatomical position of the patient. They are often integrated with imaging systems like CT scanners and MRI for accurate guidance during surgeries. These systems allow intraoperative imaging, enabling visualization of the surgical instrument’s position in relation to the patient’s anatomy. Primarily used in neurosurgeries, spinal surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and ENT procedures, surgical navigation systems are witnessing increased adoption globally.

The market is being driven by the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the availability of advanced navigation systems. Minimally invasive surgeries offer benefits such as faster recovery, shorter hospital stays, and reduced pain, leading to a surge in demand for surgical navigation systems. These systems help minimize surgical risks and enhance precision, contributing to their rising popularity in the medical field.

Increase in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Propel Global Market

The demand for minimally invasive procedures is on the rise due to their numerous benefits over open surgeries, including minimal bleeding, lower risk of postoperative infections, fewer complications, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery times. These procedures often utilize robot-assisted navigation systems, which are driving the demand for medical devices like neurosurgery devices. Surgical navigation systems are extensively employed in minimally invasive surgeries, particularly in neurosurgery and orthopedic procedures, offering faster recovery and precise outcomes compared to traditional methods. The widespread acceptance and adoption of these systems in medical facilities are attributed to their efficiency and accuracy. Moreover, the increasing trend towards computer-assisted or robotic minimally invasive surgeries is expected to further boost the global market.

Key Players:

Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Brainlab AG, GE Healthcare Ltd., Braun Melsungen AG, Fiagon GmbH (A Subsidiary of Fiagon AG), Stryker Corporation, Siemens Healthineers (a division of Siemens AG), and Amplitude Surgical.

Market Segmentation:

Application Neurosurgery Orthopedic Spine Knee Hip ENT Others



Technology Optical Navigation Systems Electromagnetic Navigation Systems Hybrid Navigation Systems Others



End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers:

Technological advancements in surgical navigation systems.

Growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical intervention.

Challenges:

High initial costs associated with surgical navigation systems.

Lack of skilled professionals to operate advanced systems effectively.

Reimbursement challenges in some regions.

Key Developments in Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market

In March 2019 , Brainlab acquired Medineering, a robotics platform company. Medineering is a developer of application-specific robotic technologies. This strategic acquisition is expected to help Brainlab expand its surgical navigation systems portfolio. Furthermore, Smith & Nephew acquired Brainlab’s orthopedic joint reconstruction business. This acquisition is likely to enable the companies to develop the technology for digital surgery across a broad range of clinical areas.

, Brainlab acquired Medineering, a robotics platform company. Medineering is a developer of application-specific robotic technologies. This strategic acquisition is expected to help Brainlab expand its surgical navigation systems portfolio. Furthermore, Smith & Nephew acquired Brainlab’s orthopedic joint reconstruction business. This acquisition is likely to enable the companies to develop the technology for digital surgery across a broad range of clinical areas. In November 2019, Medtronic plc announced the launch of its Mazor X Stealth Edition. The Mazor X Stealth offers a completely integrated procedural solution for surgical planning, workflow, executions, and confirmation of spine surgeries. The device is a combination of surgical navigation systems and robotics.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Integration of augmented reality and artificial intelligence in surgical navigation systems.

Increasing adoption of robotic-assisted surgical navigation systems.

Shift towards outpatient surgical procedures.

Future Outlook:

The future of the surgical navigation systems market looks promising, with continuous technological innovations expected to drive market growth. As healthcare systems worldwide focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing surgical complications, the demand for advanced navigation systems will only continue to rise.

Key Market Study Points:

Adoption rates of surgical navigation systems across different regions.

Impact of technological advancements on market growth.

Analysis of competitive landscape and key market players.

Evaluation of regulatory landscape and reimbursement policies.

Assessment of market trends and future growth prospects.

