Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market to Gain Value of US$ 7.3 Billion by 2027, Reveals Review by TMR

Transparency Market Research’s most recent report on the worldwide market for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics indicates a significant rise in prevalence of cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, driving the growth of the global market. Additionally, the increasing incidence of diabetes is expected to further propel the expansion of the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics market.

The report highlights that in 2018, the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics market was valued at US$ 3.9 billion. It forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2019 to 2027, indicating a substantial expansion in the market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers:

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) arises from inadequate secretion of pancreatic enzymes, including amylase, lipase, protease, and/or sodium bicarbonate. Various disorders, including different forms of diabetes, heighten the risk of EPI. Research, such as that cited in Current Diabetes Reports, indicates a higher prevalence of EPI in type 1 diabetes compared to type 2 diabetes. Consequently, the expanding population affected by diabetes is expected to drive growth in the market for EPI therapeutics and diagnostics.

The increasing prevalence and incidence of diabetes, attributed to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets, are exacerbating this trend. According to a study in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, global diabetes prevalence reached 463 million in 2019 and is projected to rise to 578 million by 2030. This surge underscores the demand for novel treatments. In response, key industry players are directing investments towards research and development initiatives to innovate and introduce new EPI therapeutics, thereby stimulating market growth.

For example, AzurRx is actively developing MS1819, a yeast-derived lipase engineered to possess enhanced enzymatic activity compared to existing treatments. Such advancements in treatment options signify a promising trajectory for addressing the growing needs of individuals affected by EPI, fueled by the ongoing commitment of pharmaceutical companies to innovate and improve patient care.

Leading players:

AbbVie, Inc,Allergan plc.,Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG,Digestive Care, Inc.,Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,Cilian AG, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc,AzurRx Biopharma, Inc.

Segmentation:

Type

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Blood Tests

Endoscopic Ultra-sonography (EUS)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

CT Scanning

Global Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market: Key Developments

In April 2020, AzurRx Biopharma, Inc. has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval of its Phase 2 OPTION 2 clinical trial protocol to investigate MS1819 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI)

In April 2020, AzurRx Biopharma, Inc. has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Delpharm for the clinical drug product supply of its MS1819 therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI)

In February 2020, Vivus Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for PANCREAZE. PANCREAZE is indicated for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) due to cystic fibrosis or other conditions

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Shift towards personalized medicine in EPI management

Growing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic techniques

Increasing research and development activities for novel therapeutics

Rising collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutes

Future Outlook: The EPI therapeutics and diagnostics market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness about EPI. Innovations in treatment modalities and diagnostic tools are expected to further propel market expansion, providing better outcomes for patients affected by EPI.

Key Market Study Points:

Prevalence rates of EPI globally and regionally

Market dynamics including drivers, challenges, and trends

Competitive landscape analysis

Regulatory landscape and its impact on market growth

Technological advancements in therapeutics and diagnostics for EPI

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

