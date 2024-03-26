Animal Feed Processing Equipment Market expected to grow at 4.2% CAGR by 2033

Rising demand for high-quality feed and rapid industrialization of livestock production, especially in the aquaculture sector, is set to pave the way for equipment manufacturing companies to explore the animal feed processing equipment market. The development of highly advanced and automated machinery by key companies to cater to the surging demand from livestock farmers is also expected to boost the global animal feed processing equipment market in the next ten years.

According to a recent FMI analysis, the animal feed processing equipment market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 23.1 Billion in 2023. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 34.8 Billion by 2033.

Apart from that, high demand for feed additives and compound feed, especially in emerging economies has created new growth opportunities for machinery manufacturers to provide a large number of advanced machinery and equipment. Also, the ongoing expansion of feed-based industries across the Asia Pacific is anticipated to foster the global animal feed processing equipment market in the evaluation period.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16368

Regional Insights

In a recent analysis conducted by FMI, it’s projected that the China animal feed processing equipment market will reach a valuation of US$ 4 Billion by the year 2033. The ban on antibiotic growth promoters, implemented in July 2020 due to health concerns, has compelled China’s feed industry to prioritize the provision of high-quality and protein-rich feed to livestock. Moreover, according to FMI, the animal feed processing equipment market in the USA holds the distinction of being the largest globally, commanding approximately 20% of the market share. Expected to be valued at US$ 4.3 Billion, it is forecasted to sustain growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.13% from 2023 to 2033. Notably, in 2019, the USA exported animal feed products worth US$ 2.8 billion, constituting nearly 11% of the global animal feed exports. The increasing exports to key markets such as Canada, Mexico, and Indonesia are anticipated to drive growth in the USA animal feed processing equipment market. Furthermore, the Indian animal feed processing equipment market primarily serves the poultry and cattle feed industry. India’s poultry feed sector is facing challenges, heavily relying on imports. The significant struggle in the Indian poultry market can be attributed to the tripled animal feed prices in the country, prompting the government to ease import duties in response.

Leading Key Players:

Zhengzhou Fusmar Machinery Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhengchang Group Co., Ltd.

Yemtar

Yemmak

Wenger Feeds

WAMGroup S.p.A.

Excellence Poultry and Livestock Specialist Inc. (Viteral)

Van Aarsen Intl.

Triumph Engineering Group Inc.

Triott Group

Technex LLC

Sudenga Industries Inc.

Stolz

Statec Binder GmbH

Shanghai Zhengchang International Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Royal Food Processing & Packaging Machines

Petkus Group

Mabar Feed

LoChamp International Co., Ltd.

La Meccanica

Buy this Exclusive Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16368

Animal Feed Processing Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Function:

Pelleting Equipment Pellet Mills Pellet Coolers Pellet Conditioners

Hammer Mill

Fine Pulverizer

Extruders

Feed Mixers

By Feed Type:

Ruminant Feed Industry

Poultry Feed Industry

Swine Feed Industry

Other Animal Feed

By End-User:

Major Livestock Farms

Small Farms or Domestic Settings

By Automation Grade:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa(MEA)

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube