Fish Collagen Peptides Market Analysis, Growth, Trend and Forecast 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — The fish collagen peptides market centers on the extraction, processing, and distribution of collagen peptides derived from fish sources. Collagen peptides, derived from the skin, scales, and bones of fish species, offer numerous health and cosmetic benefits due to their high bioavailability, unique amino acid profile, and compatibility with the human body. With growing consumer awareness of the importance of collagen supplementation for skin health, joint support, and overall well-being, the fish collagen peptides market is experiencing significant growth worldwide.

Fish Collagen Peptides market is estimated to attain a valuation of ~US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Fish Collagen Peptides market are- GELITA AG, Amicogen, Inc., Capsugel Belgium NV (Lonza), Vivesa Holding S.R.O., Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

Key Drivers:

Growing Demand for Nutricosmetics: Increasing consumer interest in nutricosmetics, or beauty supplements that promote skin health from within, drives demand for collagen peptides derived from fish sources, known for their skin-rejuvenating and anti-aging properties, supporting collagen production and skin hydration. Rising Health and Wellness Trends: The growing focus on health and wellness, coupled with the aging population seeking natural solutions for age-related concerns such as joint pain, bone density loss, and skin aging, fuels demand for collagen supplements, with fish collagen peptides emerging as a preferred choice due to their efficacy and purity. Clean Label and Sustainable Sourcing: Consumer preference for clean label products and sustainable sourcing practices aligns with the use of fish collagen peptides, sourced from wild-caught or responsibly farmed fish species, free from additives, preservatives, and allergens, meeting the demand for clean, natural, and environmentally friendly ingredients. Expanding Application Spectrum: The versatility of fish collagen peptides extends beyond dietary supplements to functional food and beverage formulations, such as collagen-enriched drinks, snacks, and confectionery products, as well as cosmetic formulations, including skincare creams, serums, and masks, driving market growth and innovation.

Recent Developments:

Advanced Extraction Technologies: Adoption of advanced extraction and purification techniques, such as enzymatic hydrolysis, membrane filtration, and chromatography, enhances the yield, purity, and quality of fish collagen peptides, ensuring consistency and efficacy in end products. Tailored Formulations and Delivery Systems: Customized collagen peptide formulations and delivery systems, including powder blends, liquid concentrates, and encapsulated supplements, cater to diverse consumer preferences and product applications, optimizing bioavailability and user experience. Clinical Research and Validation: Increasing investment in clinical research and scientific studies on the efficacy and safety of fish collagen peptides for skin, joint, and bone health, backed by peer-reviewed publications and scientific endorsements, builds consumer confidence and drives market adoption. Market Expansion Strategies: Market players are expanding their global footprint through strategic partnerships, distribution agreements, and product launches in key regions, leveraging the growing demand for collagen-based products and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Market Segmentation –

Type Fish Skin & Scales Fish Bones & Fins Application Bone & Joint Health Nutraceuticals Cosmeceuticals Pharmaceuticals

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Fish Collagen Peptides Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Fish Collagen Peptides Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Fish Collagen Peptides industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

