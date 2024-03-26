Neurotrophic Keratitis Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — The neurotrophic keratitis market focuses on addressing neurotrophic keratitis (NK), a rare degenerative corneal disease characterized by impaired corneal sensation and healing due to damage or dysfunction of the trigeminal nerve. NK poses significant challenges in managing corneal health and visual acuity, necessitating specialized treatment approaches to promote corneal healing, prevent complications, and preserve vision. The market encompasses a range of therapeutic interventions aimed at restoring corneal homeostasis and function in patients with NK.

Neurotrophic Keratitis market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 324 Mn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Neurotrophic Keratitis market are- Dompe farmaceutici S.p.A., Allergan, ReGenTree, LLC, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), CONTACARE, OHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Neuroptika, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Grand Pharma (China) Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Drivers:

Unmet Medical Need: Neurotrophic keratitis represents a significant unmet medical need, as conventional treatments for corneal defects and ulcers may be ineffective or contraindicated in NK due to the underlying neurotrophic dysfunction. The absence of specific therapies tailored to NK underscores the need for novel treatment approaches targeting corneal nerve regeneration and function. Advancements in Ophthalmology: Ongoing advancements in ophthalmic research and clinical practice have led to a deeper understanding of corneal neurobiology and the pathophysiology of NK, paving the way for the development of innovative therapeutic strategies aimed at restoring corneal sensitivity and promoting neurotrophic support. Rising Incidence of Predisposing Factors: Factors predisposing individuals to NK, such as diabetes mellitus, herpetic eye disease, and refractive surgeries, are becoming increasingly prevalent, contributing to the growing incidence of NK and driving demand for effective management strategies to prevent disease progression and preserve visual function. Patient-Centered Care: Patient-centered care models emphasize the importance of individualized treatment plans, multidisciplinary management approaches, and patient education in optimizing outcomes for individuals with NK. Empowering patients to actively participate in their care and adhere to treatment regimens is crucial for achieving favorable long-term outcomes in NK management.

Recent Developments:

Biological Therapies: Emerging biological therapies, including nerve growth factor (NGF) agonists and other neurotrophic factors, show promise in promoting corneal nerve regeneration, enhancing epithelial healing, and improving visual outcomes in NK. These novel therapies target underlying neuropathy and aim to restore corneal sensitivity and integrity. Regenerative Medicine: Advances in regenerative medicine approaches, such as tissue engineering, stem cell therapy, and amniotic membrane transplantation, offer potential solutions for promoting corneal healing and reducing inflammation in NK. These regenerative therapies hold the potential to address corneal defects and ulceration refractory to conventional treatments. Precision Medicine: Precision medicine approaches tailored to individual patient characteristics, including disease severity, etiology, and comorbidities, enable personalized treatment selection and optimization in NK management. Genetic profiling, biomarker analysis, and advanced diagnostic imaging techniques help guide treatment decisions and monitor disease progression. Patient Support Programs: Comprehensive patient support programs and educational resources play a critical role in empowering individuals with NK to manage their condition effectively, navigate treatment options, and access specialized care. These programs promote treatment adherence, monitor disease outcomes, and address psychosocial aspects of living with a chronic corneal condition.

Market Segmentation –

Treatment Type Drugs Artificial Tears Recombinant Human Nerve Growth Factors Eye Drops Antibiotics Bandage Contact Lens Others

Surgical Intervention Tarsorrhaphy Amniotic Membrane Transplantation Others

Application Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Neurotrophic Keratitis Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

