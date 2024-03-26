Atherosclerosis Drugs Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — The atherosclerosis drugs market is dedicated to addressing atherosclerosis, a chronic inflammatory condition characterized by the buildup of plaque in the arteries, leading to narrowing and hardening of the blood vessels. Atherosclerosis is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and peripheral artery disease. The market encompasses a variety of pharmacological interventions aimed at managing risk factors, reducing plaque formation, and preventing adverse cardiovascular events associated with atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis Drugs market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 57.4 Bn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Atherosclerosis Drugs market are- GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp), Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Mylan N.V., Amgen Inc., Pfizer, Inc.

Key Drivers:

Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide, including coronary artery disease and stroke, drives the demand for effective pharmacological interventions to manage atherosclerosis and its associated complications, mitigating the burden of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Rising Geriatric Population: The aging population, particularly in developed countries, is more susceptible to atherosclerosis and its sequelae due to age-related changes in vasculature and increased prevalence of comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes, driving the need for pharmacotherapy to manage cardiovascular risk factors. Lifestyle Changes and Urbanization: Urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and rising prevalence of obesity contribute to the growing incidence of atherosclerosis risk factors such as dyslipidemia, hypertension, and metabolic syndrome, necessitating pharmacological interventions to mitigate these modifiable risk factors. Advancements in Drug Development: Ongoing research and development efforts in cardiovascular pharmacotherapy have led to the discovery of novel drug targets, therapeutic agents, and treatment modalities for atherosclerosis, including lipid-lowering drugs, antihypertensive agents, antiplatelet therapies, and anti-inflammatory drugs, expanding the armamentarium for managing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Recent Developments:

Targeted Lipid-Lowering Therapies: The development of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors, such as evolocumab and alirocumab, represents a significant advancement in lipid-lowering therapy, offering potent LDL cholesterol reduction and cardiovascular risk reduction in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Anti-Inflammatory Therapies: Emerging evidence supports the role of inflammation in the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis. Anti-inflammatory agents, such as canakinumab and colchicine, have shown promise in reducing cardiovascular events and slowing atherosclerosis progression, offering potential adjunctive therapy to traditional risk factor management. Novel Antithrombotic Agents: The introduction of novel antithrombotic agents, including direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) such as apixaban and rivaroxaban, and selective factor XI inhibitors, offers alternative options for thromboprophylaxis in patients with atherosclerosis and atrial fibrillation, reducing the risk of stroke and systemic embolism. Patient-Centered Care Models: Patient-centered care models emphasize shared decision-making, individualized treatment plans, and comprehensive cardiovascular risk assessment, integrating pharmacological interventions with lifestyle modifications, risk factor control, and patient education to optimize long-term outcomes in atherosclerosis management.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Class Anti-platelet Medications Cholesterol Lowering Medications Fibric Acid and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Derivatives Beta Blockers Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors Calcium Channel Blockers Diuretics Others Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Atherosclerosis Drugs Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

