Stroke Treatment Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — The stroke treatment market focuses on addressing the urgent medical needs of individuals affected by stroke, a leading cause of disability and mortality worldwide. Stroke, characterized by the sudden interruption of blood flow to the brain, requires prompt medical intervention to minimize brain damage and improve outcomes. The market encompasses a range of therapeutic interventions aimed at acute stroke management, secondary prevention, neurorehabilitation, and long-term care for stroke survivors.

Stroke Treatment market is estimated to attain a valuation of ~US$ 4.2 billion by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Stroke Treatment market are- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech)

Key Drivers:

High Global Disease Burden: Stroke is a major public health concern globally, contributing to significant morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs. The growing prevalence of stroke risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and aging populations underscores the need for effective stroke treatment strategies to address this burgeoning healthcare challenge. Advancements in Acute Stroke Care: Recent advancements in acute stroke care, including the widespread adoption of intravenous thrombolysis with tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) and endovascular thrombectomy for large vessel occlusion, have revolutionized acute stroke management, leading to improved outcomes and reduced disability in select patient populations. Focus on Secondary Prevention: Secondary prevention strategies play a crucial role in reducing the risk of recurrent stroke and improving long-term outcomes in stroke survivors. Pharmacological interventions, lifestyle modifications, and risk factor control are key components of secondary stroke prevention efforts, driving demand for effective therapies and interventions. Neurorehabilitation Innovations: Innovations in neurorehabilitation techniques, including constraint-induced movement therapy, robot-assisted therapy, and virtual reality-based rehabilitation, offer promising avenues for promoting recovery and functional independence in stroke survivors, enhancing post-stroke rehabilitation outcomes and quality of life.

Recent Developments:

Endovascular Thrombectomy: Endovascular thrombectomy (EVT) has emerged as a game-changing intervention for acute ischemic stroke due to large vessel occlusion, enabling rapid removal of blood clots from the cerebral vasculature and restoration of blood flow to the ischemic brain tissue, leading to improved functional outcomes and reduced disability in eligible patients. Neuroprotective Therapies: Research into neuroprotective therapies aims to mitigate brain injury and improve outcomes in acute stroke by preserving neuronal function, reducing inflammation, and preventing secondary brain damage. Novel neuroprotective agents and treatment strategies hold promise for enhancing acute stroke care and minimizing long-term disability. Telestroke and Telemedicine: Telestroke programs leverage telemedicine technology to provide timely stroke evaluation and treatment recommendations to remote or underserved areas, facilitating rapid access to specialized stroke care and improving stroke outcomes in regions with limited access to stroke centers or neurologists. Regenerative Medicine: Regenerative medicine approaches, such as stem cell therapy and growth factor administration, offer potential therapeutic benefits in stroke recovery by promoting neurogenesis, angiogenesis, and tissue repair in the damaged brain, fostering neural regeneration and functional recovery in stroke survivors.

Market Segmentation –

Type Ischemic Stroke Hemorrhagic Stroke Drug Class Tissue Plasminogen Activators (tPA) Anticoagulants Antiplatelets Anticonvulsants Others Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Stroke Treatment Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Stroke Treatment Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Stroke Treatment industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

