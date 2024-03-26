Global Cellulite Treatment Industry Rises at an Astonishing 7.2% CAGR to Reach a US$ 7.37 Billion Valuation By 2034 | FMI Analysis

The Global Cellulite Treatment Industry is anticipated to be worth US$ 3.67 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034, when it is likely to surpass US$ 7.37 billion. Over the next ten years, the growth of the cellulite treatment market is expected to be significantly influenced by the worldwide obesity pandemic, which is mostly caused by unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles.

Cellulite, a predominantly women’s health concern, is experiencing a surge in prevalence. The increasing prevalence of this medical condition aligns with the growing complexity of health-related issues observed among women. Our report highlights this demographic disparity, where women are disproportionately affected by cellulite compared to men.

The “Cellulite Treatment” report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis, making it an invaluable resource for stakeholders, industry experts, and healthcare professionals. This research report offers insights that not only anticipate the industry’s significant growth but also shed light on the evolving dynamics of cellulite treatment on a global scale.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report Now.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3560

Hard Cellulite Predicted to Hold an Attractive Market Share in the Near Future

One major driver behind the growth of the cellulite treatment Industry is the increasing number of obese population. There is also an increased number of cases of fat deposition. The people who are comparatively overweight mostly face this problem, in turn triggering the demand for cellulite treatment. These cases have helped people grow aware of cosmetic surgeries and have also broadened the scope of these surgeries in the market. There’s a significant rise in aesthetic procedures taking place worldwide.

Especially in Brazil, where there were around 5,500 cosmetic surgeons performing the second highest number of aesthetic procedures after the U.S. Around 1,450,020 minimally invasive and non-surgical procedures were performed in Brazil in 2016. Among different types of cellulite, hard cellulite is expected to register a growth rate of around 7.8% during 2022-2028, which is higher than other cellulite types.

North America Slated for Strongest Projections in the Cellulite Treatment Industry

Among the major regional divisions made for the research conducted on the global cellulite treatment Industry, North America shows the strongest prospects with an expected market value of over US$ 2,100 Mn by the end of 2028, growing at an impressive CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The growth is helped by North America’s moderate economy and healthcare market.

Ask an Analyst

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3560

Also, in the U.S., a large base of the population, especially youngsters, suffer from fat deposition-related disorders. The region is also ahead of other regions due to its developed economy and advanced facilities. The cellulite treatment involves advanced techniques which are also costly for people to afford. This makes the market more prominent in developed regions like North America.

Key Segments of Global Cellulite Treatment Industry Survey

Cellulite Treatment Industry by Treatment Procedure:

Non-Invasive Cellulite Treatment

Minimally Invasive Cellulite Treatment

Topical Cellulite Treatment

Cellulite Treatment Industry by Cellulite:

Soft Cellulite

Hard Cellulite

Edematous Cellulite

Cellulite Treatment Industry by End User:

Cellulite Treatment in Hospitals

Cellulite Treatment in Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cellulite Treatment in Specialized Dermatology Clinics

Request a Report Customization

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3560

Global Cellulite Treatment Industry by Region:

North America Cellulite Treatment Market

Latin America Cellulite Treatment Industry

Europe Cellulite Treatment Market

East Asia Cellulite Treatment Industry

South Asia & Pacific Cellulite Treatment Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Cellulite Treatment Industry

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube