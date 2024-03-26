Global Narcolepsy Treatment Industry is expected to be valued at US$6.67 Billion by 2028, growing at a rate of 5.7% per year | FMI

The Global Narcolepsy Treatment Industry is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% from an estimated US$ 4.77 billion in 2022 to US$ 6.67 billion by 2028. (2022–2028). The critical need for narcolepsy treatment in North America is highlighted by Future Market Insights (FMI) in their newly released market intelligence summary. The prescription drug market for narcolepsy in Europe is expected to expand significantly in revenue due to the increasing trend of long-term adherence to prescription medications.

The neurobiology of sleep has advanced significantly over the past few decades, mostly as a result of the proliferation of animal models for investigating the neurological functions of the brain and any potential complexities. This also takes into account the part the brain plays in sleep.

Asia Pacific among other emerging economies including MEA and Latin America, on the other hand, are expected to showcase positive trends towards the adoption of narcolepsy treatment, due to:

Strong distribution pipeline of narcolepsy drugs.

Emerging global and local biopharmaceutical companies.

Increasing incidences of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) in Latin America. Obesity is reported to be the most common risk factor.

The prevalence of moderately severe sleep apnea is estimated to be around 5% in women and 10% in men in South Africa. It is estimated that up to 90% of patients are undiagnosed.

The prevalence of sleep apnea is more severe in developing countries due to the lack of skilled physicians

In terms of key forward market strategies, the primary objective of manufacturers in the Global Narcolepsy Treatment Industry is to expand their footprint in the various regional markets, to solidify their market position.

Key Findings from the Regional and Competitive Landscape Analysis of the Global Narcolepsy Treatment Industry

Leading narcolepsy treatment manufacturers are prioritizing regional-specific product development. The product portfolio expansion is mostly targeted in Asia Pacific.

Apart from new product development—mostly arising from the presence of low-cost generic versions of patented drugs, strategic partnerships and acquisitions with pave the way for further business expansions.

Manufacturers in the global narcolepsy treatment are also focused on introducing new research and development units in different geographic regions.

Industry leaders are focusing on maintaining long-term partnerships with pharmacies- in hospitals and retail, drug stores, and e-commerce. Sales through an e-commerce distribution channel are expected to contribute a significant revenue share in the Global Narcolepsy Treatment Industry.

FMI has also noted an increasing focus on the reformulation of well-known products and combinations, by manufacturers in North America to achieve higher sales and wide penetration

There is a conscious shift from OTC medication to devices treating narcolepsy, driving significant revenue growth for the devices segment compared to drugs. Growing incidences of inappropriate medication and addiction, translating into severe side effects including headache, prolonged drowsiness, daytime memory and performance problems, allergic reactions, and death in some cases, is the key driving factor. These side effects are associated with OTC as well as prescription-based sleep aids.

Growing demand to treat narcolepsy with BiPAP is expected to push this segment of devices—predicted to expand at the highest CAGR. Moreover, devices in portable and available-for-rent formats will translate into higher adoption rates, throughout the forecast period. Portable Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices are lighter and smaller and can also be used as a home-based unit, further reducing the dependency on OTC pills and prescription drugs.

While explaining the growth trajectory of the Global Narcolepsy Treatment Industry, a senior analyst from the healthcare domain underscores growing healthcare expenditure and rising incidence cases of fracture fixation and orthopedic disorders as key factors contributing to the demand for narcolepsy treatment through 2028. “Regulatory impositions by various global authorities including the FDA and European Commission along with currency fluctuations, regulations, and changing taxation policies are some high-impact factors pushing the global demand for narcolepsy treatment”, the analyst further explains.

Critical Market Restrainers

Although the narcolepsy market is expanding at a robust CAGR, long waiting times for sleep services, lack of awareness and delayed diagnosis, severe side effects of sleep aid medication, lack of proper documentation for the usage and licensing of sleeping pills, and improper equipment regulations are some critical factors projected to restrain the growth of Global Narcolepsy Treatment Industry.

Key Market Segments Covered in Global Narcolepsy Treatment Industry Research

By Product:

Narcolepsy Treatment Drugs Modafinil Sodium Oxybate Armodafinil Others

Devices CPAP Devices BiPAP Devices APAP Devices



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

e-commerce

Drug Stores

Others

