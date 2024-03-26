Edible Oils and Fats Market Overview 2024-2032: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Iraq edible oils and fats market is witnessing significant growth, driven by various factors such as rising demand for high-quality edible oils, increasing consumption of processed food, and economic revival. Despite challenges posed by decades of war and political instability, the market is poised for expansion, supported by the growing tourism sector and changing consumer preferences. This article delves into the key drivers, market segments, and regional dynamics shaping the growth trajectory of Iraq’s edible oils and fats market.

Key Players and Market Developments

Leading companies in the Iraq edible oils and fats market to name are Marsan Gida San Ve Tic A.S., Anadolu Group, Aves A.S., Keskinoglu, Altunkaya Group of Companies, Yildiz Holding, and Zer Group among others.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Vegetable and seed oils dominate the market, with sunflower oil expected to retain its dominance in terms of revenue and volume. Spreadable oils and fats, particularly butter and margarine, are witnessing a marked increase in market share, while cooking fats segment, including vegetable ghee, is anticipated to grow significantly.

Distribution Channels and Regional Dynamics:

The market is segmented into Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) channels, with B2C leading in revenue contribution. Baghdad emerges as the leading region, driven by its substantial GDP and high population. Other key regions contributing to market growth include Sulaymania, Basra, and Babil.

Rising Inclination towards Healthy Food Intake:

The market is experiencing growth due to the increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle. Consumers are seeking high-quality edible oils rich in nutrients such as omega-3, vitamin E, and monounsaturated fats. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance oil quality and nutritional value. Collaborative agreements and strategic marketing initiatives are helping vendors gain a competitive edge and expand their market presence.

Impact of Tourism Sector Development:

The development of the tourism sector holds promise for market growth. Despite past challenges, Iraq has the potential to emerge as a global tourist destination. As leisure tourism gains momentum, albeit slowly, it indirectly benefits the edible oils and fats market.

