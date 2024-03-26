Hair Supplements Market Is Valued at US$ 2.86 Bn by 2031 – Data Analysis by Experts at Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The aftermath of COVID-19 recovery has brought forth an unexpected concern for many individuals: hair thinning. Excessive hair fall post-infection has become a prevalent issue, prompting a surge in demand for hair supplements. In response, companies are leveraging this opportunity by offering a range of hair vitamins through online platforms. This article delves into the burgeoning market for hair supplements, exploring the driving factors, emerging trends, and strategies adopted by industry players to meet consumer demands.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players of Hair Supplements Market are Amway, GNC Holdings Inc., OUAI HAIRCARE, InVite Health, Nutraceutical Wellness Inc, Codeage LLC, HUM Nutrition, Source Naturals, Inc, Vital Proteins LLC, The Bountyful Co, Viva Naturals, NutraChamps, PHILIP KINGSLEY PRODUCTS LTD, KLAIRE LABS, Hair La Vie, Life Extension, New Nordic Healthbrands AB, Nutrawise Health & Beauty Corporation, Country Life, LLC, Brock Beauty Inc.

Rising Demand for Hair Supplements Post-COVID Recovery:

As individuals focus on overall health and well-being post-COVID recovery, hair supplements have emerged as a popular choice to address hair thinning. Essential vitamins such as B12, D3, and C are being emphasized for their role in preventing hair fall and promoting hair growth. Ayurveda brands in India are also entering the market to cater to the growing demand among millennials and Gen Y population, further propelling market growth.

Challenges and Opportunities in the Market:

While hair supplements market is projected to exceed US$ 2.86 billion by 2031, concerns regarding the side effects of biotin supplements pose a challenge. To mitigate this, brands are recommending doctor’s consultation and advocating for a healthy diet alongside supplement consumption.

Dominating Forms in the Market:

Capsules are anticipated to dominate the market, particularly those containing DHT blockers and omega-3, known for their hair-nourishing properties. Manufacturers are focusing on developing capsules enriched with zinc, iron, and a blend of vitamins to support hair health.

Trends Driving Market Growth:

The hair supplements market is witnessing a growing preference for organic, chemical-free products, with consumers seeking clean label options. Brands like Viva Naturals and Hair La Vie are offering organic supplements to cater to this demand. Moreover, personalized solutions targeting specific consumer segments, such as women and children, are becoming increasingly popular, driving market expansion.

Strategies for Market Success:

Key players in the hair supplements market are focusing on offering certified, high-quality products while investing in research and development. Partnerships and acquisitions are also prevalent, with companies seeking to expand their product offerings and market reach. Additionally, initiatives to increase product visibility through social media, influencer marketing, and retail partnerships are driving consumer engagement and market growth.

